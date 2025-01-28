Area athletes compete at Last Chance Invitational

Submitted photo

Five local student-athletes earned a medal and three others finished in the top 10 at the Last Chance Invitational indoor track and field meet on Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Birmingham SportsPlex.

Southside’s Evan Christopher placed second out of a field of 37 runners to win silver in the boys 3200-meter run with a time of 9:40.18.

Ashville’s 4×800-mter relay team of Allie Cone, Talisha Samaniego, Evelyn Dole and Presley Blackwell earned a silver medal with second-place time of 10:43.01. Cone (pictured at left) set a school record in the girls 800-meter run with a seventh-place time of 2:29.09 against 74 runners. Southside’s Payton Ridley was close behind in eighth place at 2:29.62.

In a field of 87 competitors in the girls 400-meter dash, Gadsden City’s Kyla Price posted a ninth-pace time of 1:01.09.

In top-20 performances, Westbrook Christian’s Erik Kirkpatrick throw of 42-2.5 in the boys shot put was good for 12th place out of 65 competitors, Southside’s Tanner Griggs came in 15th in the 3200-meter run at 10:45.37 and Southside’s Presley Blackwell finished 17th in the high jump at four feet, eight inches.