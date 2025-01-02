Subscribe
X-twitter Facebook Instagram
January 3, 2025

Subscribe Now

To our newsletter
X-twitter Facebook Instagram
January 3, 2025

Subscribe Now

To our newsletter
Menu
Subscribe
Menu

Area football players make all-region team

By Chris McCarthy/Publisher 

Photo by Alex Chaney 

A number of Westbrook Christian and Glencoe football players were recently selected to the Class 3A, All-Region 6 team for the 2024 season.
Making the first team were sophomore quarterback Brody Blevins, sophomore linebacker Titus Jones, senior linebacker Noah Wright and sophomore kicker Read Barber from the Warriors and senior lineman Baylor Dunn and junior linebacker Cooper Gomez (pictured at left).
Receiving honorable mention recognition were junior receiver Bo Kilgo, junior defensive lineman Jake Haney, junior receiver Brodie Johnson, senior defensive back Max Legg and senior offensive lineman Eric Kirkpatrick from Westbrook and sophomore running back Bronner McMurray, freshman running back Alex Hudson, senior running back Jake Boggs and senior offensive linemen Joe Coleman and Preston Reaves.

 

Picture of Chris McCarthy

Chris McCarthy

Latest Sports

Coosa backer highlights All-Messenger football
Hokes Bluff, Westbrook have strong showings in holiday tournaments
Local basketball coach reaches career milestone
Area football players make all-region team
Coosa's O'Bryant among ASWA Lineman of the Year finalists

Latest E-Edition

E-Edition 01-03-2025 FRONT PAGE
E-Edition 01-03-2025

Download the newest E-Edition by clicking here.

E-Edition 01-03-2025

Quick Links

Subscription Information

The Messenger delivered to your door.

Contact Us

X-twitter Facebook Instagram
Copyright © 2025 Gadsden Messenger | Designed by Plexamedia