Area football players make all-region team

By Chris McCarthy/Publisher
Photo by Alex Chaney
A number of Westbrook Christian and Glencoe football players were recently selected to the Class 3A, All-Region 6 team for the 2024 season.
Making the first team were sophomore quarterback Brody Blevins, sophomore linebacker Titus Jones, senior linebacker Noah Wright and sophomore kicker Read Barber from the Warriors and senior lineman Baylor Dunn and junior linebacker Cooper Gomez (pictured at left).
Receiving honorable mention recognition were junior receiver Bo Kilgo, junior defensive lineman Jake Haney, junior receiver Brodie Johnson, senior defensive back Max Legg and senior offensive lineman Eric Kirkpatrick from Westbrook and sophomore running back Bronner McMurray, freshman running back Alex Hudson, senior running back Jake Boggs and senior offensive linemen Joe Coleman and Preston Reaves.