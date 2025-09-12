Attalla to benefit from Governor’s park grant

Gov. Kay Ivey has announced a $716,312 grant to provide major upgrades to the city of Attalla’s park system.

The city will use the grant from the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund to add and upgrade recreational facilities including pickleball and tennis courts as well as construct a splash pad.

“This project will bring many new amenities to the Attalla City Park and Attalla City Sports Complex that will appeal to people of all ages,” Gov. Ivey said. “I commend the city for this major undertaking and the positive impact it will have on the city and its residents.”

The city plans to construct a splash pad, three picnic pavilions, a restroom/changing building, along with providing sidewalks and additional parking at the Attalla City Park.

At the adjacent Attalla City Sports Complex, the city will construct four lighted pickleball courts, two lighted tennis courts, sidewalks and other amenities.

The Land and Water Conservation Fund is a program of the U.S. Department of the Interior. The LWCF program is administered in Alabama by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.

“Attalla city leaders are to be congratulated for this major undertaking that will greatly improve the city’s park system and attract residents and visitors,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA is pleased to join Gov. Ivey in supporting this project.”

Gov. Ivey notified Attalla Mayor Larry Means that the grant had been approved. The city of Attalla is providing the required match of $716,312 for the project.