Ballou announces candidacy for Gadsden City Board of Education District 4

Retired educator K. Tiffany Ballou has announced her candidacy for the Gadsden City Board of Education, seeking to represent District 4 with a focus on student success, educational excellence and community engagement.

With more than 27 years of service in the Gadsden City School System, Ballou has devoted her career to empowering students, supporting families, and strengthening educational opportunities throughout the community.

A graduate of Alabama State University and a proud graduate of Gadsden High School, Ballou believes education is the foundation for achievement, growth, and opportunity. Her years in the classroom provided firsthand insight into the challenges and successes facing students, teachers, and schools, inspiring her continued commitment to educational excellence.

Throughout her career, Ballou served students and families at Floyd Elementary School, Walnut Park Elementary School, Litchfield Middle School, the Gadsden City Parent Center, and the Alternative School and has been selected as Teacher of the Year more than four times in her career. Her extensive experience across multiple educational settings has given her a broad understanding of the needs of students at every stage of their academic journey.

Beyond the classroom, Ballou has remained actively involved in supporting Gadsden City Schools and youth programs. She has served for several years as the bookkeeper for the Gadsden City High School Titans basketball program and works with the Gadsden City Recreation Department on Saturdays, keeping the scorebook and operating the scoreboard for youth basketball leagues throughout the community.

Ballou is the proud mother of Haleigh Glover, a graduate of Gadsden City High School and Jacksonville State University. She values faith, family, and service and enjoys traveling, arts and crafts, and celebrating life’s special moments through creativity and meaningful connections.

Known for her warm personality, sense of humor, and determination, Glover strives to be a positive influence wherever she serves. With a heart for service and a lifelong commitment to education, she continues to dedicate herself to the success of students, families, and the Gadsden community.

As a candidate for the Gadsden City Board of Education, District 4, Ballou is committed to ensuring every student has access to the opportunities and support needed to succeed. “My commitment has always been to our children, our schools, and our community,” Ballou stated. “I look forward to continuing that service and working together to help every student thrive.”