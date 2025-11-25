Basketball scores

Girls Basketball

11/13/2025

Etowah varsity basketball team won Thursday’s home non-conference game against Douglas 57-30.

Sardis varsity basketball team won Thursday’s home non-conference game against Moody 71-33.

11/14/2025

Etowah varsity basketball team won Friday’s non-conference game again St. Clair County 25-0.

West End varsity basketball team lost Friday’s home non-conference game against Glencoe 46-37.

11/17/2025

Southside varsity basketball team won Monday’s home non-conference game against Gaston 52-11.

11/18/2025

Sardis varsity basketball team won Tuesday’s home non-conference game against Hokes Bluff 51-36.

Westbrook Christian varsity basketball team won Tuesday’s home non-conference game against West End 49-46.

Gadsden City Varsity Girls Basketball team lost their game against Oxford High School 41-46.

Boys Basketball

11/13/2025

Sardis High School won their game against Moody High School on Thursday 64-63

Etowah varsity basketball team won Thursday’s home non-conference game against Douglas 51-50.

11/14/2025

Sardis varsity basketball team won Friday’s home non-conference game against New Hope 54-52.

Gaston varsity basketball team lost Friday’s non-conference game against Ranburne 21-52

West End varsity basketball team lost Friday’s home non-conference game against Glencoe 67-32.

11/15/2025

Gadsden City varsity basketball team won Saturday’s neutral tournament game against Shades Valley 58-46.

11/17/2025

Glencoe varsity basketball team won Monday’s home non-conference game against Donoho 93-33.

Southside varsity basketball team won Monday’s home non-conference game against Gaston 79-13.

11/18/2025

Gadsden City varsity basketball team won Tuesday’s home non-conference game against Glencoe 70-38.

Etowah varsity basketball team lost Tuesday’s home non-conference game against New Hope 71-49.

College Men’s

11/17/2025

GSCC lost to Snead State on Monday November 17, 2025 80-100.

College Women’s

11/17/2025

GSCC lost to Snead State on Monday November 17, 2025 56-58.