Basketball scores

Girls Basketball
11/13/2025
Etowah varsity basketball team won Thursday’s home non-conference game against Douglas 57-30.
Sardis varsity basketball team won Thursday’s home non-conference game against Moody 71-33.
11/14/2025
Etowah varsity basketball team won Friday’s non-conference game again St. Clair County 25-0.
West End varsity basketball team lost Friday’s home non-conference game against Glencoe 46-37.
11/17/2025
Southside varsity basketball team won Monday’s home non-conference game against Gaston 52-11.
11/18/2025
Sardis varsity basketball team won Tuesday’s home non-conference game against Hokes Bluff 51-36.
Westbrook Christian varsity basketball team won Tuesday’s home non-conference game against West End 49-46.
Gadsden City Varsity Girls Basketball team lost their game against Oxford High School 41-46.
Boys Basketball
11/13/2025
Sardis High School won their game against Moody High School on Thursday 64-63
Etowah varsity basketball team won Thursday’s home non-conference game against Douglas 51-50.
11/14/2025
Sardis varsity basketball team won Friday’s home non-conference game against New Hope 54-52.
Gaston varsity basketball team lost Friday’s non-conference game against Ranburne 21-52
West End varsity basketball team lost Friday’s home non-conference game against Glencoe 67-32.
11/15/2025
Gadsden City varsity basketball team won Saturday’s neutral tournament game against Shades Valley 58-46.
11/17/2025
Glencoe varsity basketball team won Monday’s home non-conference game against Donoho 93-33.
Southside varsity basketball team won Monday’s home non-conference game against Gaston 79-13.
11/18/2025
Gadsden City varsity basketball team won Tuesday’s home non-conference game against Glencoe 70-38.
Etowah varsity basketball team lost Tuesday’s home non-conference game against New Hope 71-49.
College Men’s
11/17/2025
GSCC lost to Snead State on Monday November 17, 2025 80-100.
College Women’s
11/17/2025
GSCC lost to Snead State on Monday November 17, 2025 56-58.