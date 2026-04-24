Battles to run as independent in District 10 race

By Kaitlin Hoskins, News Editor

Jesse Battles will continue his campaign for Alabama State Senate District 10 as an independent candidate after being removed from the Republican primary ballot earlier this year.

Battles’ name will not appear on the May 19 Republican primary ballot, which includes incumbent Sen. Andrew Jones, R-Centre, and challenger Amy Dozier Minton.

In an April 19 statement, Battles said his decision followed “much prayer and many heartfelt conversations” with residents of Northeast Alabama.

Battles was removed from the GOP primary ballot in mid-February after a challenge filed by a Jefferson County resident was reviewed by the Alabama Republican Party’s steering committee. He said he was “extremely disappointed” with the decision and maintains he did not violate party bylaws, arguing the issue cited fell outside the party’s six-year rule.

“I don’t believe the party followed the bylaws as written,” Battles said.

Despite the setback, Battles said his campaign remains unchanged.

“Our values have not changed,” he said, adding that running as an independent does not alter his conservative platform. He also said that although his ballot designation will differ, he still considers himself a Republican.

Battles said his campaign gathered more than 3,000 signatures in an effort to regain ballot access, but those efforts were unsuccessful. He is now working to meet the state’s requirements for independent candidates, which include submitting signatures equal to three percent of voters who cast ballots for governor in the last general election within the district.

If certified, Battles would appear on the November ballot.

Battles said his priorities include economic development, infrastructure improvements and quality-of-life investments, including completing the Interstate 759 extension.

Jones declined to comment on the ballot challenge, saying he is focused on his campaign and the needs of District 10 residents. Amy Dozier Minton could not be reached for comment by publishing deadline.