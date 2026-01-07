Birmingham Heart Clinic to open Rainbow City location in January

By Karla McArthur, Correspondent

Birmingham Heart Clinic is expanding its footprint in Northeast Alabama with the opening of a new location in Rainbow City, bringing increased access to cardiovascular and vascular care for residents across Etowah County and surrounding communities.

The new office is scheduled to open Jan. 6, at 524 W. Grand Ave. The expansion will allow Birmingham Heart Clinic to serve more patients across the state while offering convenient, high-quality heart and vascular care closer to home.

Birmingham Heart Clinic is led by a team of board-certified physicians, advanced practice providers and experienced clinical staff. The practice currently operates six locations throughout Alabama and provides comprehensive cardiovascular services, including preventive care, diagnostic testing and advanced treatment options.

The clinic specializes in the prevention and treatment of peripheral artery disease and is known for its expertise in minimally invasive procedures. Providers work closely with referring physicians to develop individualized treatment plans designed to meet each patient’s specific needs.

Birmingham Heart Clinic officials said the Rainbow City location will be anchored by Bryan W. McGwier, M.D., FACC, an interventional cardiologist who joined the practice in 2025. McGwier will see patients daily at the Rainbow City office, and additional Birmingham Heart Clinic physicians are expected to hold clinics at the location as scheduling is finalized.

McGwier is an Alabama native with more than 40 years of experience in cardiovascular care. Originally from Mobile, he attended Birmingham-Southern College, where he graduated with honors. He completed his internship, internal medicine residency, chief residency and cardiology fellowship at the University of South Alabama College of Medicine.

Before joining Birmingham Heart Clinic, McGwier founded Southern Cardiovascular Associates, where he served as president for more than 30 years prior to his initial retirement. Throughout his career, he has also served as a proctor, traveling nationwide to teach transesophageal echocardiography techniques, with a special focus on cerebrovascular interventions.

The new Rainbow City office reflects Birmingham Heart Clinic’s continued commitment to expanding access to compassionate, patient-centered cardiovascular care across Alabama.

For more information about Birmingham Heart Clinic visit https://birminghamheart.com/