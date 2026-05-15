Blast off: Challenger Learning Center of Northeast Alabama opens

By Kaitlin Hoskins, News Editor

Guests gathered on Friday, May 8, for the official ribbon-cutting and grand opening of the Challenger Learning Center of Northeast Alabama, a new STEM education facility designed to immerse middle and high school students in space-themed, simulation-based learning. During the celebration, community leaders, educators and supporters heard remarks from project leaders, took part in the ceremonial ribbon cutting and toured the center’s Transport, Mission Control and Spacecraft rooms, where students will take part in hands-on missions built around teamwork, critical thinking and real-world problem-solving. The center is expected to serve more than 32,000 students across northeast Alabama through school partnerships, enrichment programs and expanded STEM opportunities. In attendance were Alabama State Superintendent Eric Mackey, State Senator Barry Moore, Jacksonville State University President Don Killingsworth, Alabama Power Customer Service Manager and Challenger Learning Center of Northeast Alabama Board Member Tony Smith, Rainbow City Mayor Joe Taylor, Challenger Learning Center of Northeast Alabama Director Farrah Hayes and Dr. June Scobee Rodgers, education advocate, founding chair of Challenger Center and widow of Challenger Commander Francis “Dick” Scobee.