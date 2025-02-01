Blue Devils at 15-0 after winning regional

Photo: Etowah High’s Jaxson Bush rolled a 214 traditional round in the Class 1A-5Awinners’ bracket finals at the AHSAA North Regional Tournament at Spare Times Bowling Center in Trussville. (AHSAA AHSAA photo by David Holtsford)

The Etowah High boys bowling team has the opportunity to complete some unfinished business from last season.

The Blue Devils extended their unbeaten streak to 15-0 after winning the Class1A-5A division of the AHSAA North Regional Tournament on Thursday, Jan. 30 at Spare Times Bowling Center in Trussville.

Etowah, who won the 2023 state title, fell to East Limestone in the 2024 state semifinals, will be the No.1 seed at the AHSAA state tournament in Mobile after edging John Carroll Catholic, 1,509 to 1,497, in winners bracket finals on Thursday. Grayson Hunt rolled a 222 in the traditional round of the finals, followed by Jaxson Bush at 214 and E.J. Teal at 189.

In the combined scoring, Teal placed first at 453. He was runner-up in single game scoring at 259, while Hunt rolled a 222 score.

Etowah (14-0) bested Clements, 1,507 to 1,379 in the opening round on Jan. 29, then beat Scottsboro, 1,403 to 1,314, in the semifinals. Teal had a 453 two-game series with a 259 high game, the second-best score of the day. Ben Beitel rolled a 202 game for Etowah, while Jaxson Bush (pictured at left) finished at 214.