Boys area tournament wrap up: five local teams hosting subregional playoff game

Photo: Hokes Bluff’s Noah Johnson (5) drives to the basket as Oneonta’s Luke Maples defends during the Eagles’ 68-51 victory in the Class 4A Area 11 Tournament championship games on Wednesday, Feb. 5 in Attalla. (Courtesy of Alex Chaney)
By Chris McCarthy/Publisher
Hokes Bluff defeated Oneonta, 68-51, in the Class 4A Area 11 Tournament championship games on Wednesday, Feb. 5 in Attalla. The Eagles host Cherokee County in a subregional playoff game on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 6 p.m.
Hokes Bluff led 26-11 after one quarter, 36-30 at halftime and 48-41 after three quarters. Bryce Whitaker paced the Eagles with 20 points, while Tournament MVP Noah Johnson finished with 18 points and 18 rebounds. Logan Carr knocked down four 3-point baskets on the way to 14 points, while Anderson Morgan contributed eight points, 14 assists and four rebounds.
In the tournament semifinals on Feb. 3, Hokes Bluff posted a 73-52 victory over Ashville. Johnson ended up with 20 points, and six rebounds, while Whitaker registered a double-double of 17 points and 13 boards. Drew McCarver added 14 points, followed by Morgan with nine, Carr with eight and Ronan McFadden with five. For the Bulldogs, J.B. Potter finished with 22 points, eight rebounds and five assists, while Dalton Rice-Thompson had 11 points, four rebounds and four steals. Nate Huckbay chipped in six points.
Coosa Christian lost to Jefferson Christian, 61- 54, in the Class 1A Area 11 Tournament championship game on Monday, Feb. 3 at Appalachian. Due to JCA’s removal from the postseason after have having used an ineligible player, the Conquerors (19-8) were elevated to the No. 1 seed and will host Wadley in the subregional playoffs on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 7 p.m.
In the tournament semifinals on Feb. 1, Coosa Christian posted a 76-51 victory over Victory Christian. Kylen Johnson paced the Conquerors with 26 points, followed by D.J. Mackey with 18 and Jaylen Jones with 16.
Four players scored in double figures in Glencoe’s 63-56 win over Piedmont in the Class 3A, Area 12 Tournament finals on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at Piedmont. The Yellow Jackets (22-7) hosts Saks in a subregional playoff game on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 6 p.m. For Glencoe against Piedmont, Wade Segrest scored 18 points, followed by Garrett Morgan with 17, Grant Smith with 12 and Jayden Patton with 10. The Yellow Jackets edged Westbrook Christian, 60-58, in the tournament semifinals.
Gaston defeated Sand Rock, 42-39, on Wednesday, Feb. 5 in the finals of the Class 2A Area 13 Tournament at Gaston. The Bulldogs host Pisgah in a subregional playoff game on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 6 p.m. Gaston beat Pleasant Valley, 61- 4 in the tournament semifinals on Feb. 3.
Gadsden City defeated Fort Payne 42-25, the Class 6A Area 14 Tournament title game on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at GCHS. The Titans hosts Shades Valley in a subregional playoff game on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 6 p.m. Southside lost to Fort Payne, 51-38, in the tournament semifinals on Feb. 3.
Sardis lost to Boaz, 55-51 in the Class 5A Area 13 Tournament semifinals on Monday. Feb. 2.
West End lost to Southeastern 71-33, in the opening round of the Class 2A Area 11 Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 1 in Remlap.