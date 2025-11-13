Subscribe
November 13, 2025

November 13, 2025

Brenda Mayo Bowlen

Brenda Mayo Bowlen, 76, of Altoona, Alabama, passed away on Oct. 29.

Bowlen was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Sonny Bowlen; her parents, Jay and Nell Mayo; and her siblings, James Mayo, Mary Evelyn Muskett, and Betty Mayfield.

She retired from CSX Railroad after many years of dedicated service. Brenda loved gardening and crafting and will be remembered for her creativity, kindness, and the joy she brought to all who knew her.

Brenda is survived by her son, Chad Gibson (Kelly), and her daughter, Brandi Jett (Brian); four grandchildren, Clint Gibson, Kristen Jones (Houston), Allie Jett, and Ava Kate Jett; and two great-grandchildren, JT Gilliland and Parker Jones. She is also survived by three sisters and one brother, along with a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, and dear friends who will cherish her memory.

Picture of Submitted

Submitted

