Butler seeks reelection in House District 28, emphasizes affordability and economic growth

Rep. Mack Butler is seeking another term representing Alabama House District 28, emphasizing affordability, support for senior adults and economic development.

Butler, who returned to the Alabama House in 2022 after previously representing House District 30, outlined his priorities in written responses to The Messenger.

He said his goals include addressing the rising costs of utilities, housing, insurance and everyday necessities, while supporting law enforcement, schools, health care access and local businesses.

“My top three priorities are making life more affordable for Alabama families, protecting our communities and our senior adults and creating opportunities for economic growth,” Butler wrote.

Utility customer protections

Butler identified his work on utility regulation as one of his proudest accomplishments.

He said he introduced legislation intended to increase public scrutiny of utility rate increases and address excessive utility profits. Butler said the final legislation did not retain every provision he sought, including provisions for public rate hearings and addressing utility profits.

Continuing to pursue stronger protections for utility customers, particularly senior adults and retirees living on fixed incomes, is one of his goal if reelected, he said. Families should have greater transparency into how utility rates are determined and an opportunity to be heard when increases are considered, according to Butler.

Housing affordability

Butler said housing affordability is a concern for young families, first-time homebuyers, seniors and working families.

He supports increasing awareness of existing housing assistance programs, including USDA Rural Development home loan programs that may allow eligible buyers to purchase a home with no down payment. He also said the state should help seniors remain in their homes by improving awareness of programs that assist with repairs, accessibility improvements and maintenance.

Butler supports removing unnecessary barriers to residential development, improving infrastructure and encouraging the construction of affordable homes. His plan is to increase housing availability and encouraging homeownership rather than setting prices in the private marketplace.

Health care and Medicaid

Access to quality health care is important, he said, particularly in rural communities where hospitals and medical providers face financial challenges.

Any proposal to expand Medicaid should be evaluated for its long-term cost to taxpayers, impact on existing health care providers and whether the state could sustain its financial obligations, according to Butler. He supports practical solutions that strengthen rural hospitals and improve health care access while protecting taxpayers from what he described as unsustainable commitments.

His written response did not state whether he supports or opposes expanding Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act.

Wages and workforce development

Butler wants Alabama workers to earn higher wages and have opportunities to build successful careers, he said. He emphasized economic development, workforce training, education and competition for skilled employees as ways to increase wages. The state should attract industries that provide good-paying jobs and help residents gain the skills needed for those positions, according to Butler.

Any proposed minimum-wage increase should be evaluated for its effects on workers, small businesses and employment opportunities, he believes. His response did not identify a specific wage level or state whether he supports a particular increase.

On wages for incarcerated workers, Butler said correctional work programs should provide opportunities for rehabilitation, responsibility and job training.

He said compensation policies should be fair, transparent and consistent with applicable law while recognizing the responsibilities and costs associated with incarceration. Butler said he would support reviewing those policies to determine whether they are accomplishing their intended purpose.

District priorities

Butler is particularly concerned about senior adults and retirees who face rising costs for medications, insurance, utilities and basic necessities, but he also identified opportunities for younger residents through stronger schools, affordable housing and economic development.

He wants to support small businesses, he said, expand workforce development and attract good-paying jobs to Etowah County.

“As a father of four and grandfather of two, I understand how important it is to build a community where our children and grandchildren have opportunities to succeed,” Butler wrote.

It’s important to him for residents to have opportunities to work, provide for their families, own homes and remain in the communities where they live.