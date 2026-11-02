Districts on the ballot

U.S. Rep. 3rd Congressional District

Candidates:

Lee McInnis, Democrat

Mike Rogers, Republican

The U.S. Rep. advocates for its district in Washington, D.C. by introducing, sponsoring and voting on federal bills. They work on specialize committees to amend laws before they reach the House floor.

At home the representatives assist federal agencies, such as Social Security, Medicare, veterans’ benefits or passport services. They also work to secure federal grants for the state,

Incumbent Rogers has served on eight committees since he was elected 23 years ago, most of which have been military related. Currently, he serves on the Armed Services Committee.

McInnis retired as Acting Director of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance with the NATO/USA Special Operations Task Force in Afghanistan before teaching Communications and American Government courses at a college in Georgia, according to his website.

Once he moved back to Alabama, McInnis attended Auburn’s graduate school where he earned a Master’s Degree in history and a graduate certificate in public history.

State Senator District 10

Candidates:

Andrew Jones, Republican

Jessie Battles, Independent

State senators represent one of 35 districts across Alabama by writing and voting on laws, approving budgets and reviewing state government.

Senators are the mouth piece for the concerns of their district. They are meant to make decisions based on the needs of the district.

Incumbent Jones has been a member of the senate since 2018 and currently serves on nine committees.

According to his website, Jones’ priorities are developing the economy, repairing roads and bridges, improving education and protecting Northeast Alabama values.

Battles is a small business owner and graduate of Jacksonville State University before working with the Alabama Secretary of State’s office, according to his website.

Battles’ website said his priorities include, industry development, expanding skilled trades, improving education and backing veterans and law enforcement.

State Rep. District 28

Candidates:

Robert Louis Hunter, Democrat

Mack Butler, Republican

There are 105 state representatives in Alabama who serve a similar function as senators, but in smaller, more localized districts. Etowah consists of three districts, 28, 29 and 30.

Candidates from District 29, Mark Gidley, Republican and 30, Craig Lipscomb, Republican, will be listed on the ballot, but are running unopposed with a write-in option.