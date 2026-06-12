Candidates for District 1 and 3 qualify for upcoming city election

Gadsden City Councilwoman Tonya Latham has announced her candidacy for re-election to represent District 1, pledging to continue the progress that has improved neighborhoods, strengthened infrastructure, enhanced public safety, and created new opportunities for residents throughout the district.

Community leader, retired healthcare administrator, and longtime advocate for neighborhood improvement, Denecia Getaw has officially announced candidacy for the Gadsden City Council District 3 seat.

Tonya Latham

A lifelong resident of Gadsden, Latham attended Donehoo Elementary School, Cory Middle School, and Litchfield High School before earning a Bachelor of Science Degree in Secondary Education from Miles College. Her lifelong connection to the community gives her a unique understanding of the needs and opportunities facing District 1 and the City of Gadsden. “It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the constituents and communities of District 1,” Latham said. “I am excited about the progress our city has made in such a short period of time. There is so much more to embark upon. Together, we are building a better, stronger Gadsden not just for today, but for the next generation. We Are One.”

Since taking office, Latham has worked to improve quality of life for District 1 residents through strategic investments in infrastructure, parks, public safety, economic development, and neighborhood revitalization. She has built strong working relationships with Mayor Craig Ford, fellow council members, community leaders, and local stakeholders to advance projects that benefit both District 1 and the entire city.

Among the accomplishments achieved during her tenure are:

• Major drainage improvements on Springrock Street, Adams-Daugett residential area, and Murray Drive areas, with additional projects currently underway

• Support for the creation of the City’s paving crew, allowing more streets to be resurfaced and maintained efficiently

• Construction and relocation of the new City Hall building

• Development of the Gadsden Athletic Center

• Improvements to the East Gadsden Community Center, including upgrades to the swimming pool and splash pad facilities

• Resurfacing of Hoke Street and intersection improvements at Hoke Street and East Broad Street

• Restrictions on 18-wheeler traffic along East Broad Street

• Renovations and upgrades to Hughley Park and Adams-Daugett Park

• Securing grant funding for safety improvements at the College Parkway and Highway 431 intersection

• Support for the Inclusive Champions Field and Gadsden Sports Park projects

Latham has also supported citywide initiatives that have benefited residents across Gadsden, including employee pay raises, investments in new equipment and vehicles for first responders, demolition of dilapidated properties, expanded sanitation services, support for local schools and extracurricular activities, and partnerships with youth organizations.

Her support for economic development efforts has helped create employment opportunities through the recruitment of companies such as Minth Group and new businesses while continuing to advocate for public-private partnerships that strengthen neighborhoods and create long-term growth.

Latham currently serves as Chairperson of the Education and Recreation Committee, Co-Chair of the Public Works Committee, and a member of the Community and Economic Development Committee on the Gadsden City Council.

She also represents Gadsden nationally through her service with the National League of Cities, where she serves on the Small Cities Council, Racial Equity and Leadership Council, National Black Caucus of Local Elected Officials, and Community and Economic Development Committee.

Looking ahead, Latham said her priorities remain focused on safer neighborhoods, reliable infrastructure, expanded green spaces, economic growth, affordable housing opportunities, and continued investment in the people and communities of District 1.

“Our district is cleaner, safer, and jobs are coming, but there is much more to accomplish,” Latham said. “With me, I know the job, so there will not be a learning curve. From day one, I will continue moving District 1 forward, building on the progress we’ve made and delivering results for our neighborhoods, our families, and our future. We have only just begun, and I am committed to continuing the work of making District 1 and Gadsden stronger than ever.”

Denecia Getaw

A lifelong member of the Gadsden community, Getaw is a proud graduate of St. Martin de Porres School and Carver High School and attended Gadsden State Community College. Following a successful career dedicated to serving others, Getaw retired after 19 years in management with Quality of Life Health Services, Inc., where leadership, accountability, and community service were at the center of daily work.

In addition to a distinguished professional career, Getaw has remained actively involved in civic leadership. Getaw currently serves as Vice-President of the Gadsden Beautification Board and was recently elected Vice-President of the Gadsden Planning Commission. Through these roles, Getaw has worked to improve neighborhoods, enhance the city’s appearance, and help shape thoughtful growth and development throughout Gadsden.

“District 3 deserves a representative who listens, leads with integrity, and works every day to improve the quality of life for all residents,” said Getaw. “I am committed to revitalizing the self-esteem, connection, and visual appeal of our community while building a stronger future for our families and neighborhoods.”

As a candidate for City Council, Getaw’s platform is built upon several key principles:

• Honesty and Transparency — Promoting open communication, accountability, and trust to strengthen relationships between city government and residents.

• Ambitious Leadership — Taking a proactive approach to identifying challenges, delivering solutions, and achieving successful results for District 3.

• Networking and Collaboration — Building genuine partnerships that encourage the sharing of knowledge, resources, and support to benefit the entire community.

• Community Growth and Unity — Being accessible to all residents, sensitive to their opinions, and responsive to their concerns while working to bring people together.

• Infrastructure Improvement and Expansion — Advocating for investments that strengthen roads, public spaces, utilities, and neighborhood infrastructure to support growth and improve quality of life.

Getaw believes effective leadership begins with service and a commitment to the people of District 3.

“The greatness of a community is most accurately measured by the compassionate actions of its members,” said civil rights leader Coretta Scott King. This philosophy has long guided Getaw’s dedication to serving others and strengthening the community.

“Together, we can continue building a District 3 that is connected, vibrant, and full of opportunity,” said Getaw. “I am ready to work with residents, businesses, churches, and community organizations to move our district forward.”

For more information about the campaign, volunteer opportunities, or upcoming events, contact:Denecia Getaw at mzdagd3@gmail.com or visit “Denecia Getaw for City Council District 3” on Facebook.

The municipal election will be held on August 25, 2026.