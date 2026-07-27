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Rural King opens Gadsden location, grand opening set for Friday

Rural King in Gadsden will celebrate a grand opening on July 31, 2026. Photo courtesy of Rural King.

Rural King, a family-owned retailer, announced the opening of its newest Alabama store in Gadsden, marking the company’s eighth location in the state.

Grand opening festivities will take place Friday, July 31, through Sunday, Aug. 2, featuring Rural King specials and competitive prices on items throughout the store. New customers who enroll in RK Rewards at the Gadsden store during grand opening weekend will be automatically entered to win one of four $500 Rural King gift cards. Customers can also enjoy a complimentary bottle of Rural King water during their visit.

The new Gadsden location at 280 N. Third St. features updates designed to enhance the shopping experience, including mobile and self-checkout options, while maintaining the personal touch that defines Rural King’s customer service.

“Opening our Gadsden store marks an exciting step in Rural King’s continued growth across Alabama,” said Rural King Chief Operating Officer Michael Ladd. “We look forward to becoming part of the Gadsden community and serving area families, farmers, homeowners and outdoor enthusiasts. Our team is proud to bring local customers the everyday value, quality products and friendly service Rural King is known for.”

The Gadsden store carries brands including Carhartt, Stihl, Ariat, Wrangler, Black Rifle Coffee Company, Walnut Creek Foods and Henry Rifles. To serve a wide range of customer needs, Rural King offers products for livestock, pets, birds, automotive needs, power equipment, power tools, grilling, food and snacks, and cleaning products. As the seasons change, customers can find heating and cooling items, outdoor patio décor, pools, toys, home décor and sporting goods.

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Staff Report

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Staff Report

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