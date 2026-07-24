Miller named principal at Duck Springs

Veteran educator Frances Miller was appointed principal of Duck Springs Elementary School during the Etowah County Board of Education’s July 7th board meeting.

Miller, who begins her 31st year in education this fall, said she considers education a calling.

“I am incredibly excited and grateful for the opportunity,” Miller said. “I look forward to meeting the faculty, students, parents and community.”

She said building strong relationships has always been central to her work.

“Building strong relationships has always been at the heart of my work, and I’m eager to continue that at Duck Springs,” Miller said.

Miller said her goals are centered on student success.

“I want every child to feel valued, supported and capable of achieving their full potential,” she said. “There is nothing more rewarding than seeing students reach their goals and knowing you played a small part in their journey.”

She said one of her favorite aspects of education is working alongside teachers and students while building meaningful relationships.

“Those connections are what make schools strong and create a positive learning environment,” Miller said.

Miller acknowledged that education continues to present new challenges, particularly balancing evolving expectations with the individual needs of students.

“Education has changed in many ways over the years, but one thing remains the same — the importance of relationships and a shared commitment to student success,” she said.

She credited administrators, colleagues and mentors with helping shape her career.

“I am who I am today because of the incredible people I have had the privilege to work with — administrators, colleagues and mentors who have guided and supported me along the way,” Miller said.

She also expressed gratitude for her family’s unwavering encouragement throughout her career.

Reflecting on her three decades in education, Miller said she has learned to view mistakes as opportunities for growth.

“Each one teaches a lesson and helps shape you into a better educator and leader,” she said.

Miller said one of her proudest accomplishments is having the opportunity to serve students for more than 30 years while building lasting relationships with colleagues and students.

“The friendships I’ve made and the students I’ve taught mean the world to me,” she said. “When I see former and current students reach their goals, I feel like a proud parent.”

Although educators spend only a portion of a student’s life with them, Miller said those relationships last well beyond the classroom.

“Seeing students reach their goals and become successful is the most rewarding part of my career,” she said.

Miller emphasized the importance of collaboration between schools and families.

“I truly believe students are most successful when schools and families work as a team,” she said. “I’m committed to fostering those partnerships and ensuring that every child has the support he or she needs to thrive.”

Miller said she is honored to continue her career in education at Duck Springs Elementary.

“I have loved every moment of my career in education,” she said. “It’s great to be the principal at Duck Springs Elementary School!”