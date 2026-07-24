Smith steps into Gadsden City Clerk role

When Iva Nelson officially retired after 42 years with the City of Gadsden, she left behind some of the biggest shoes in City Hall to fill.

Jennifer Smith knows it.

“This is like following Nick Saban,” Smith said with a laugh. “People keep saying I have big shoes to fill.”

Fortunately, Smith has spent nearly two decades preparing for the role.

Smith joined the City of Gadsden’s clerk’s office in 2007 after working for Alagasco following college. She said she had been praying about career opportunities when, on July 7, 2007, she received a call from Nelson.

“I have always felt like I’m where I need to be,” Smith said. “I feel blessed to be an employee of Gadsden.”

Over the past 18 years, Smith worked alongside Nelson, learning every aspect of the clerk’s office while quietly preparing for the possibility that one day she might become city clerk herself.

“I was preparing and learning as much as I could from her over the years,” Smith said. “I thought it could happen one day.”

She admits the transition has been an adjustment.

“It’s been very busy, even busier than I thought it would be,” she said.

The city clerk’s office serves as one of the central hubs of municipal government. The office maintains the city’s official records, prepares and preserves minutes from council meetings, oversees titles and registrations for city-owned vehicles, manages municipal elections, maintains agreements and contracts, facilitates city council meetings, processes public records requests and coordinates with departments across city government.

“We’re always swamped with records requests,” Smith said.

In addition to the office’s daily responsibilities, Smith and her staff are also preparing for the city’s move into the new City Hall while continuing to support the upcoming municipal election.

“It takes coordination with all of the departments,” she said. “We’re also trying to figure out how to keep everything organized during the move to the new City Hall.”

For Smith, however, the technical aspects of the job are only part of being city clerk.

“The No. 1 responsibility is being a servant,” she said. “I think the most important thing is to have a servant’s heart.”

That philosophy was reinforced by Nelson, whom Smith considers both a mentor and an example of public service.

“I’ve observed her and studied her for years,” Smith said. “Iva is a genuine person, and she can speak to anyone. Her demeanor never changes.”

Smith said Nelson intentionally shared her knowledge throughout the years, preparing both the office and its employees for the future.

“I had a great mentor,” Smith said. “She has all that knowledge — and I have her phone number.”

Smith said she is grateful Nelson remained at City Hall after her retirement to help with the city’s municipal election and answer questions during the transition.

“I was happy for Iva to stay forever and never leave,” Smith said.

Service has long been a part of Smith’s family. Her grandfather served as city clerk for Rainbow City during the 1960s.

Today, she views her work as more than a career.

“My spiritual gift is service,” Smith said. “I’m glad to be in this role and to be a servant to the City of Gadsden.”

Smith was officially sworn in by Nelson on May 26, 2026.