Cardinals set sights high for 2026 volleyball season

The Gadsden State volleyball team is entering the 2026 season with a strong group of returning players, new talent and high expectations for conference play.

Head Coach Connie Clark, now in her second year leading the Cardinals, will return five sophomores and welcome two sophomore transfers to a roster that will look to compete for an Alabama Community College Conference championship.

“We are very excited to start the 2026 volleyball season,” Clark said.

“We are entering our second year of coaching the Cardinals, and we are optimistic about the upcoming season. We are expecting a lot of leadership, energy and enthusiasm from our seven sophomores.”

On the pins, Eryn Spradley and Lily Henry are expected to provide consistent production and leadership for the Cardinals. Returning sophomore Cassidy Hartsfield anchors the middle and will be joined by freshmen Ava Vaughn of Springville and Kylie Jeffers of Alexandria, adding depth and size at the net.

The back row features returning sophomore Aiby Wyatt. Freshmen Lilly Breeding of East Limestone, Emily King of Southside and Chloe Henderson of Jacksonville are also expected to see playing time and contribute defensively.

On the right side, sophomores Cam Stone and Kaden Pritchett return after logging significant playing time last season. Freshman Vada Willmore of Sardis adds versatility and is expected to contribute from both pin positions.

Setting duties will be shared by newcomers Elaisa Vazquez of Pike Road and Alanah Fitch of Ohatchee. The pair will be tasked with directing an offense that combines returning experience with a new group of contributors.

Gadsden State opened its home schedule Saturday, Aug. 22, with a tri-match against Reid State Community College and Cleveland State Community College.