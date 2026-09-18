Hokes Bluff takes clear win over Susan Moore

By Alex Chaney

On Friday, Sept. 11, Hokes Bluff defeated Susan Moore 33-14 at Susan Moore High School.

Hokes Bluff took the first kickoff and quickly put points on the board, scoring with 11:46 left in the first quarter by a long jet sweep that allowed its runner, #13 Jace Hanks, to get past the edge of Susan Moore’s defense. Unfortunately, however, Hokes Bluff missed the extra point, leaving the score at 6-0.

By 8:12 in the first quarter, though, Hokes Bluff scored again, this time on a passing play to #9 Javin Norman. The extra point attempt was good, and Hokes Bluff led 13-0.

With 2:21 left in the first quarter, Susan Moore got on the board with a run by its #13 player Max Cervantes, putting the score at Susan Moore 7 to Hokes Bluff’s 13.

There was only one score in the second quarter; this time, Hokes Bluff’s quarterback, #7 Dean Morgan, ran the ball in with 29 seconds left in the half. The extra point attempt was good yet again, pushing the score up to Hokes Bluff 20 to Susan Moore’s 7 by halftime.

In the third quarter, Hokes Bluff ran in another touchdown with 9:01 left in the period; this score was also by #13 Jace Hanks. Hokes Bluff attempted a 2-point conversion afterwards, but the attempt failed when #7 Dean Morgan’s pass fell incomplete. At the end of the third quarter, the scores were 26-7 with Hokes Bluff leading.

With 11:52 left in the fourth quarter, HB tacked on yet another touchdown, this time with a pass to their tight end, #3 Maddox Hutt. The extra point attempt was good once more, and the score jumped up to Hokes Bluff 33 to Susan Moore’s 7.

With 7:07 left in the fourth quarter, Susan Moore finally scored again on a running play. The extra point attempt was good, and the score began to level out at Hokes Bluff 33 – Susan Moore 14.

Still, with Susan Moore unable to score any more points before the end of the fourth quarter, Hokes Bluff ultimately emerged victorious and walked away from the field with a win under their belt, the final score reading 33-14.