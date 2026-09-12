Catalyst Community Church to host free church safety training presented by Gadsden State

Catalyst Community Church will host a free Church Safety Class from 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 12 at 1707 Reid Circle in Glencoe. The training will be presented by the Gadsden State Community College Police & Public Safety Department.

The class is designed for church security and safety teams, church leaders, staff members, volunteers and others who play a role in protecting their congregations.

The training will focus on practical strategies churches can use to strengthen safety and preparedness. Topics will include situational awareness, prevention, security-team organization, identifying potential concerns, emergency response and preparing for critical incidents.

“Churches should be places where people can worship and fellowship while feeling safe and secure,” said Chief Jay Freeman of the Gadsden State Police & Public Safety Department. “Our goal with this class is to provide churches with practical knowledge, resources and training that will help them strengthen safety, improve preparedness and respond confidently when it matters most. A well-trained team that understands what to look for, how to communicate and how to respond can make a tremendous difference during an emergency.”

The class also will give church security teams from throughout the area an opportunity to share ideas, discuss best practices and strengthen relationships with law enforcement and other churches in the community.

There is no cost to attend. Snacks and water will be provided. Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable clothing and bring a pen and notebook.

Registration is limited, and church security and safety teams are encouraged to attend together.

Class information

Date: Sept. 12

Time: 8 a.m.-noon

Hosted by: Catalyst Community Church

Location: 1707 Reid Circle, Glencoe, AL 35903

Presented by: Gadsden State Community College Police & Public Safety Department

Cost: Free

Registration and information

Mike Osborne

Catalyst Community Church

mikeosborne601@gmail.com

Emily Feemster Coggins

Gadsden State Police & Public Safety Department

256-549-8611

efcoggins@gadsdenstate.edu

Space is limited. Interested participants are encouraged to register as soon as possible.

Submitted by Gadsden State Community College.