Gadsden State receives $200,000 Home Depot grant for Valley Street Campus

Gadsden State Community College has received a $200,000 Campus Improvement Grant through The Home Depot’s Retool Your School program for improvements at the Valley Street Campus.

Gadsden State was one of 10 institutions selected to receive a 2026 Campus Improvement Grant. The funding will be used to expand and modernize facilities supporting the Dental Assisting program.

“We are incredibly grateful to The Home Depot and the Retool Your School program for this investment in our students and the Valley Street Campus,” said Alan Smith, president of Gadsden State. “This grant allows us to make meaningful improvements to an existing facility while creating additional space that supports student success, workforce development and service to our community.”

The project will enclose an existing patio area at the Dental Assisting facility to create additional space for students and community use. The expansion will provide areas for studying, collaboration, meal breaks, advising, equipment and program operations.

Planned improvements also include ADA-compliant accessibility enhancements, energy-efficient storefront windows, upgraded HVAC ductwork, improved lighting and electrical upgrades.

The Dental Assisting program is the only program of its kind within Gadsden State’s service area and prepares students for careers in health care. The expanded facility also will provide opportunities for preventive-care outreach, workshops and other services for underserved communities.

“This grant is a tremendous investment in the Valley Street Campus and, most importantly, in our students,” said Ricky Tillis, director of the Valley Street Campus. “The additional space and facility improvements will give our students and faculty a more functional environment for teaching, learning and collaboration while allowing us to continue strengthening a program that prepares students to enter the health care workforce.”

The project is part of a series of improvements underway at the Valley Street Campus, including instructional and technology upgrades, roof and gutter replacement at the Administration Building and renovations to the Licensed Practical Nursing and Cybersecurity classrooms.

The Retool Your School program provides funding for campus improvement projects at historically Black colleges and universities and other under-resourced colleges. According to The Home Depot, the program has invested more than $18 million in campus improvements since 2009.

“We look forward to seeing the impact this investment will have on our students and the Valley Street community,” Tillis said. “These improvements are about more than updating a facility. They are about creating spaces where our students can learn, prepare for meaningful careers and better serve the communities around them.”