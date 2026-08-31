Celebration of life: Remembering Councilman Jason Wilson

On Wednesday, Aug. 19, Gadsden’s District 5 councilman Jason Wilson passed away at the age of 46 after suffering a heart attack earlier in the month.

Wilson, founder of Back Forty Beer Company, was a passionate person in his personal life, whose loss is sorely felt by each and every community that Wilson touched — and even the ones he had yet to get to.

Fellow council members Steve Smith, of District 2, and Larry J. Avery, Jr. of District 3, extended their condolences to Wilson’s family and reflected on Jason’s character in public social media posts.

“I’m still in denial and disbelief,” Smith wrote in a Facebook post. “This is a very sad day for the city of Gadsden and the current administration. Jason has been everything for all of us. We leaned on him for almost every situation. He is certainly going to be missed; City Hall will never be the same again. Rest in peace to my friend, brother, colleague and mentor.”

In a separate post, Councilman Avery also discussed how much Wilson had done for Gadsden and how palpable his love for the city was.

“Jason brought a professionalism that was uniquely his own,” Avery stated, noting that his presence — including his passion for Gadsden’s youth and his ability to connect with people — could never be replaced but would also never be forgotten.

“Jason understood that public service was about people,” Avery said. “His connection to the community, his personality, his passion, and the relationships he built left an imprint that will remain far beyond his years of service.”

Avery concluded the post with one final and impactful message to the late councilman.

“Your chair may be empty, but your impact, your laughter, your service and your legacy will remain.”

Gadsden’s mayor, Craig Ford, was devastated by the turn of events as well and released a public statement addressing Wilson’s passing.

“Jason was a dedicated servant of the people whose big ideas created possibilities for the city he loved so much,” Ford said. “He brought out the best in everyone around him through his passion, love, and commitment to his community, family and work.”

Mayor Ford continued on to state that Jason was one of his greatest friends, who possessed a passionate heart for public service that will continue to inspire him. He also added that it was a privilege to serve the city of Gadsden and work alongside Wilson.

The team behind Back Forty Beer Company, the brewery that Wilson had conceptualized and founded in 2008 and 2009, also had a lot of positive things to say about “the man whose vision started it all” and made their dreams possible.

“If you knew Jason, you knew his legacy was about much more than beer,” a press release from the brewery read. “He believed in Gadsden. He invested in this city when others might have looked elsewhere. He helped breathe new life into a forgotten corner of downtown, created opportunities for others, gave back to his community and eventually answered another call to serve through public office. Most importantly, behind everything he accomplished was a man who loved his family, his friends and the place he called home.”

Each public announcement about Wilson’s passing drew dozens of comments from community members praying for the late councilman and wishing the best for his family, sparking many sentimental posts where Gadsden’s residents reminisced on the things Wilson had done for them and the city throughout his time on Earth.

In an exclusive interview, Mayor Ford also recalled fond stories of Wilson to Messenger reporters, including one about Wilson’s love for hats.

“One day, [Wilson] came in and told me that I would look better in hats. My saying is ‘always on gas and no brakes,’” the mayor said. “Well, somehow or another, he found me a hat that said ‘all gas and no brakes’ on it!”

Mayor Ford was not the only person to remember Wilson’s love for hats so dearly, however.

To honor the late councilman and avid hat wearer, city employees were asked to wear their favorite hat in recognition of Monday, Aug. 24, as Jason Wilson Hat Day — something they were more than happy to participate in. A social media post from the City of Gadsden on the event further promised that the city “will continue to honor the positive impact Jason had in and beyond Gadsden.”

In order to best illustrate Wilson’s impact on Gadsden and its people, Gadsden’s Messenger has put together a short statement on the councilman, which reads as follows:

“Wilson was a ‘fifth-generation Alabamian and native of Gadsden’ whose passion for the city extended into every aspect of his life. As a councilman, he strived to make life better for all his constituents. As a businessman, he helped create jobs and revitalize an industry that had fallen to the wayside. And most importantly, as a friend, a husband, and a beloved hat wearer, he made people feel important — because he knew that life was only as good as the people you cared about.”

Jason Wilson’s obituary can be found on Searcy Funeral Home’s website. His Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 29, from 1 to 3 p.m. at 210 at the Tracks in Gadsden. Following the ceremony, a traditional New Orleans Second Line will lead Jason’s family, friends and community through the hometown he loved to Back Forty Beer Company.