Challenger Center of Northeast Alabama announces naming partnerships in support of STEM education

The Challenger Learning Center of Northeast Alabama has announced two new partners who have committed to supporting STEM missions and programs designed to engage middle school students across the 12-county region of northeast Alabama.

Dr. Farrah Hayes, executive director of the Challenger Learning Center, described a typical day for students at the facility.

“Challenger Learning Center is a one-of-a-kind regional STEM center that offers space-themed missions requiring the application of science, technology, engineering and math skills to successfully run experiments and solve problems in a simulated space environment,” Hayes said. “And the excitement doesn’t end in space. The students will then be immersed in hands-on STEM programming customized to the classroom objectives being taught in their schools. All programming is aligned with state learning objectives and student grade level.”

Upon arrival, students will begin their journey into space in the facility’s lobby, where an overhead display of the solar system greets them and sets the stage for an interactive introduction to the world of space science and exploration.

The facility entrance will be named the Bettye Ann Smith Boyd Lobby in honor of a teacher who dedicated 34 years to teaching fifth- and sixth-grade students science, energy, physics, light travel and more.

“I developed my own science curriculum because there was no approved curriculum for elementary students,” Boyd said. “Huntsville heard about what I was teaching and invited me to teach other elementary teachers during the summer. Then, I was invited to teach in Kentucky. I was so excited about space travel that I applied for the ‘Teacher in Space’ program. While I wasn’t selected, I was an Alabama finalist.”

Jeff and Pamela Boyd chose to honor Boyd’s commitment to teaching by ensuring her legacy continues. Former students fondly remember her science lessons and dedication to education.

Once in the Challenger Simulator, students will move to the Challenger Launchpad, an entry portal to the transport that launches students into space and begins their adventure. Mark and Barbara Condra chose to name this space for their parents, who were inspired educators and role models for family and students alike.

“This gift is a tribute to our parents, all of whom were devoted educators,” the Condras said. “They instilled in us a deep respect for the transformative power of learning. They believed that education could change lives, strengthen communities and shape a better future. We believe the Challenger Learning Center of Northeast Alabama will create opportunities not only for today’s learners, but for our grandchildren’s grandchildren and generations beyond.”

“We are so grateful for the generosity of both of these donor gifts that have supported the work of the board of directors in the development and construction of the facility,” Hayes said. “They are advocates of the Challenger Learning Center’s mission and realize the true value of providing students with opportunities to explore STEM fields and workforce opportunities. These students are our next generation of thinkers and innovators — they are the future of our region and state.”

For more information, contact Hayes at fhayes@challengeral.org.