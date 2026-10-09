Challenger Learning Center of Northeast Alabama Receives $150,000 Sanguinetti Grant to Expand Space Mission and STEM Access for Title I Students

Students in Etowah County and eight other Northeast Alabama counties will have expanded access to simulated space missions and hands-on STEM activities through a $150,000 grant awarded to the Challenger Learning Center of Northeast Alabama.

The grant, from the Phillip A. and Elise A. Sanguinetti Scholarship Fund through the Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama, will help fund programs for Title I schools during the 2026-27 school year.

Eligible schools in Etowah, St. Clair, Calhoun, Talladega, Clay, Randolph, Cherokee, DeKalb and Cleburne counties will be able to receive discounted rates for Challenger’s simulated space missions and STEM activities.

The programs are available to students in grades five through eight. Students will have the opportunity to participate in a simulated space mission and hands-on STEM activities regardless of their school’s budget.

One grade level per school may apply, with schools registering in groups of up to 40 students. Challenger can accommodate up to 80 students, or two groups, each program day.

“We’re deeply grateful to the Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama and the Sanguinetti family for investing in the future of our region’s students,” said Dr. Farrah Hayes, executive director of Challenger Learning Center of Northeast Alabama.

The Community Foundation has supported Challenger since its early development, serving as the center’s fiscal sponsor during its building and establishment phase.

Title I schools in the nine eligible counties interested in participating can apply through Challenger’s website or contact the center at [email protected].

Located in Rainbow City, Challenger Learning Center of Northeast Alabama is Alabama’s only Challenger Learning Center. The center offers NASA-inspired simulated space missions along with hands-on science, engineering and technology activities for students throughout Northeast Alabama.

Submitted by the Challenger Learning Center.