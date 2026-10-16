Subscribe
X-twitter Facebook Instagram
October 16, 2026

Subscribe Now

To our newsletter

Our Box Locations

For .50 cents

X-twitter Facebook Instagram
October 16, 2026

Subscribe Now

To our newsletter
Menu
Subscribe
Menu

Gallery 808 opens for business

Photos by Caylie Moore, the Messenger.

On Thursday, Oct. 8, Gallery at 808 celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony that featured wine, snacks, and contemporary art made by local artists, including owner Nanda Patel, Craig Reynolds, Lynette Hesser, Steve Loucks, Syndee Isbell and William Darby. The gallery will not only exhibit artwork in its halls but also act a space for purchasing art, with prices ranging from $1,500 to as little as $10 and pieces ranging from ceramic pottery to acrylic and oil paintings and more. Gallery at 808 also features event space and a dedicated classroom for teaching various art mediums.

Picture of Caylie Moore

Caylie Moore

Email: [email protected]
Picture of Caylie Moore

Caylie Moore

Latest News

Gaston’s science department launches rock collecting project
LWCDC opens seventh Blessing Box on Springfield Avenue
Gallery 808 opens for business
Alabama receives more than $10 million in federal home visiting funds
Alabama Arise announces 2027 legislative priorities

Latest E-Edition

E-edition 10-16-26 Front Only
E-edition 10-16-26

E-edition 10-16-26 