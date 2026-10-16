Gallery 808 opens for business

On Thursday, Oct. 8, Gallery at 808 celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony that featured wine, snacks, and contemporary art made by local artists, including owner Nanda Patel, Craig Reynolds, Lynette Hesser, Steve Loucks, Syndee Isbell and William Darby. The gallery will not only exhibit artwork in its halls but also act a space for purchasing art, with prices ranging from $1,500 to as little as $10 and pieces ranging from ceramic pottery to acrylic and oil paintings and more. Gallery at 808 also features event space and a dedicated classroom for teaching various art mediums.

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