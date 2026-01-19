Chick-fil-A restaurant coming to Highway 77

By Kaitlin Hoskins, News Editor

Chick-fil-A is moving forward with plans to add a second restaurant in Gadsden following action by the Gadsden City Council.

During its meeting Tuesday, Jan. 13, the council approved an agreement with the popular fast-food chain to develop a new location along Alabama Highway 77 near Interstate 59 at Airport Road, city officials confirmed.

The proposed site sits on roughly three acres of city-owned land adjacent to the Church of the Highlands campus. Under the terms of the agreement, Chick-fil-A will construct its restaurant on approximately 1.7 acres and is required to begin building within 30 months.

City leaders noted that the project does not include any tax abatements.

Chick-fil-A previously operated a location inside the Gadsden Mall, which closed in 2023.

The Atlanta-based chain operates more than 3,000 restaurants nationwide, including over 60 locations in Alabama.