Chris Robinson announces re-election campaign for City Council District 7

Gadsden City Councilman Chris Robinson announced that he is seeking re-election to represent District 7, promising to continue the momentum that has transformed Noccalula Mountain into a destination for families while delivering practical improvements that enhance everyday life for residents.

A 25-year small business owner who operates three restaurants in Gadsden, Robinson says his approach to public service is simple: work hard, build partnerships, and focus on results.

“Owning a small business teaches you to solve problems, stretch resources, and follow through on your commitments,” Robinson said. “That’s exactly how I’ve served District 7. We’ve accomplished a great deal over the last four years, but we’re just getting started.”

During his first term, Robinson helped lead major improvements at Noccalula Falls Park and Campground, one of Gadsden’s greatest treasures. He assisted with the construction of the gorge stairs, a new animal habitat and barn, a new train platform, and the renovation of the campground. He also collaborated on the new fire station and parking lot at the park entrance, improving safety and accessibility for residents and visitors alike.

He helped bring one of the largest Christmas trees in Alabama to Christmas at the Falls, secured larger signage at the Kiwanis Pavilion and fire station, and assisted in acquiring Taylor McLendon’s artwork, Not Every Sacrifice is Named, for permanent display at the pavilion.

Beyond the park, Robinson focused on the neighborhoods that make up District 7. He helped revitalize Dwight Park by removing the deteriorating concession stand, replacing playground equipment, and restoring neglected landscaping. He also worked to improve district roads through regular cleanup efforts and the installation of new street signage.

“District 7 deserves a councilman who pays attention to the details while never losing sight of the bigger picture,” Robinson said. “Whether it’s improving a neighborhood park, investing in public safety, or enhancing one of our city’s most important attractions, every project matters because it improves the quality of life for our residents.”

Looking ahead, Robinson is committed to bringing even more amenities and opportunities to the district. Priorities for his next term include new pickleball courts, expanded parking, upgraded landscaping and hardscaping at the former tennis courts near Noccalula Falls, a new pavilion and public restrooms behind the chapel, and a splash pad with additional public facilities near the park entrance.

He also plans to continue improvements along the Noccalula Corridor, including repairs to the historic rock wall, supporting efforts to convert the Dollar General on Noccalula Road into a DG Marketplace to expand grocery access on the mountain, and working with community partners to bring a skateboard park and BMX pump track to Gadsden.

“Upon re-election, I look forward to working with the mayor and my fellow councilmembers to continue bringing the projects outlined in the GROW Gadsden Plan to life,” Robinson said. “I can’t wait to see what the next four years hold.”

“We’ve built momentum in District 7 by working together and focusing on what matters most,” Robinson added. “I respectfully ask for your vote and the opportunity to continue moving District 7 forward.”