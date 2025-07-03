City of Gadsden, State of Alabama partner to pave George Wallace Drive

The City of Gadsden, in collaboration with the State of Alabama, is proud to announce a major infrastructure improvement project: the repaving of George Wallace Drive, one of the city’s most vital and well-traveled corridors.

The project is the result of a strong partnership between the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) and the City of Gadsden since the state and city each maintain different sections of the road.

The project will stretch from US Highway 431 / Meighan Blvd to the intersection of George Wallace Drive and Padenreich Ave. on Gadsden State Community College’s campus.

The improvement will enhance safety, improve traffic flow, and support continued economic development along the route.

“George Wallace Drive is not just a road—it’s a lifeline that connects residents, businesses and schools,” said Mayor Craig Ford. “We’re grateful to Governor Kay Ivey and ALDOT Director John Cooper for their support in making this much-needed project a reality.”

Construction is expected to begin this summer, with efforts focused on minimizing disruption to residents, commuters, and nearby businesses. Some paving will be done at night to avoid disruptions to GSCC students.

The repaving will include upgraded surfaces and refreshed lane markings to bring the road up to modern safety standards.

“This is what good government looks like—when the state and local leaders work together for the benefit of the people,” said Mayor Ford. “This project will serve Gadsden for decades to come.”