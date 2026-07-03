Clinical Urology Associates and Blue Ocean Interventional Radiology Launch Office-Based Prostate Artery Embolization Program in Albertville, Alabama

New outpatient program successfully treated three patients during its June 26 launch.

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — June 29, 2026 — Clinical Urology Associates and Blue Ocean Interventional Radiology have partnered with interventional radiologist David J. Kim, MD, of Radiology of Huntsville, to launch a new office-based prostate artery embolization program in Albertville, Alabama.

The program officially launched on June 26, 2026, with three patients successfully undergoing prostate artery embolization procedures at Clinical Urology Associates’ office-based laboratory in Albertville.

The collaboration brings together the clinical expertise and local patient relationships of Clinical Urology Associates, the interventional radiology experience of Dr. Kim and the program-development and operational resources of Blue Ocean Interventional Radiology, headquartered in Naples, Florida.

Clinical Urology Associates’ project leadership included Michael Jennings, MD; John F. Pirani, MD, FACS; Ashley Jennings; McKenzi Cox; and the practice’s clinical and administrative teams. Dr. Kim serves as the interventional radiologist performing the procedures.

Blue Ocean’s development and launch team included:

Sean Conley, Chief Executive Officer

Anthony Fernandez, Director of Development

Jenna Brantley, Director of Operations

Dakota Boyd, Project Manager

Together, the organizations developed the clinical, operational, regulatory, staffing, equipment and supply infrastructure necessary to provide embolization procedures in an outpatient office-based laboratory, commonly referred to as an OBL.

What Is Prostate Artery Embolization?

Prostate artery embolization, or PAE, is a minimally invasive procedure used to treat urinary symptoms caused by benign prostatic hyperplasia, commonly known as BPH or an enlarged prostate.

During the procedure, an interventional radiologist guides a small catheter through the blood vessels supplying the prostate. Tiny particles are then delivered through the catheter to reduce blood flow to targeted areas of the prostate. Over time, this causes the prostate to shrink and can help improve symptoms such as frequent urination, urgency, difficulty starting urination, a weak urinary stream and incomplete bladder emptying.

PAE is performed through a small access point rather than a traditional surgical incision. At the Albertville OBL, the procedure is performed under conscious sedation, allowing appropriately selected patients to receive treatment in a comfortable outpatient setting without general anesthesia or an overnight hospital stay.

Expanding Access to Minimally Invasive Care

The launch represents an important expansion of minimally invasive treatment options for men with BPH in Albertville, Gadsden and surrounding communities throughout northeastern Alabama.

By offering PAE in an office-based setting, the partnership is designed to provide patients with a coordinated experience that connects their established urology care with specialized interventional radiology treatment.

The successful completion of all three procedures on launch day established the foundation for continued growth of the Albertville program. The participating organizations also anticipate that the OBL’s capabilities may support additional medically appropriate embolization procedures in the future.

About Clinical Urology Associates

Clinical Urology Associates provides comprehensive urologic care to patients throughout northeastern Alabama. Its physicians and clinical teams diagnose and treat a wide range of conditions involving the urinary system and men’s health, including benign prostatic hyperplasia.

About Blue Ocean Interventional Radiology

Blue Ocean Interventional Radiology, based in Naples, Florida, partners with physician practices to develop and operate office-based interventional radiology programs. Its teams provide development, clinical, operational and administrative support to help practices expand access to minimally invasive outpatient procedures.

About Radiology of Huntsville

Radiology of Huntsville provides diagnostic and interventional radiology services to patients throughout northern Alabama. David J. Kim, MD, specializes in diagnostic and interventional radiology and performs minimally invasive, image-guided procedures.

Submitted by Clinical Urology.