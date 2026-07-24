Theater of Gadsden brings a revolution to the stage

Summer is a time of possibilities, which is why the Theatre of Gadsden is turning to Roald Dahl’s Matilda, a popular musical about an optimistic girl.

The play, held at Wallace Hall at Gadsden State Community College July 25-26, features music and lyrics by Tim Minchin and is based on a playwright by Dennis Kelly, which is based on the book by the popular children’s author Dahl.

The story follows Matilda Wormwood, a gifted little girl with special gifts born into a family that just doesn’t seem to get her. Stella Shealy, 11, from Jacksonville, is playing the title role. She’s been performing since she was 4, she said, but she still gets a little nervous when performing.

“I don’t want to mess up,” Shealy said, laughing.

Shealy said she feels the show is perfectly cast, with each actor bringing their personality to season the role. And she’s a big fan of the show’s message.

“I like that it teaches us to find our inner strength, and find that we’re stronger than we think we are,” Shealy said.

Sarah Crow, 18, Ashville, is playing Miss Honey. Like Shealy, she’s been on the stage a lot, performing since she was 7. She’s particularly enthusiastic about the show’s sets, which conjure up the feel of the late ’70s and early ’80s.

“I really like the story of Matilda because it shows you how strength can take you a lot of places, and kindness can change the world,” Crow said.

The evil Miss Trunchbull is handled by Skylar Wheat of Gadsden. He’s looking forward to sinking his teeth into the role, which he’s tackled before. To him, Trunchbull is the catalyst for Matilda’s asserting herself in the show.

“Trunchbull doesn’t have much of a motive. She just hates children,” Wheat said. “I don’t bring actual hatred of children to the show, but it’s fun to play mean. Anger is easier to portray, but I’m trying to find moments where I can bring layers to her. She’s nuts. She’s the polar opposite of Matilda.”

The show is directed by Nica Hodge, who enjoys the whimsical quality of the action.

“As kids we think when we grow up, everything will be figured out, and as adults, we know that it’s just not that way,” Hodge said. “But the show is about finding a way to create that optimism, and the sense that we can all create our own story.”

Tickets are available at the website, www.theatreofgadsden.org.

Submitted by Theater of Gadsden.