Clint Brannon named assistant principal of the year

By Karla McArthur, Education Correspondent

Clint Brannon, assistant principal at Sardis Middle School, marked his 20th year in education by being named District 6 Assistant Principal of the Year for 2025 by the Council for Leaders in Alabama Schools.

The distinction, awarded by CLAS and sponsored by the Alabama Association of Secondary School Principals and the National Association of Secondary School Principals, is given to one assistant principal from each of the eight public school districts in Alabama.

Brannon, a 20-year veteran of the Etowah County School System, began his career in fall 2006 at his alma mater, West End High School.

He remained with the Patriots until 2019, serving as a social science teacher and in several coaching roles, including head boys basketball coach for seven seasons.

After earning his master’s degree in instructional leadership from Jacksonville State University, Brannon became assistant principal at Sardis Middle School.

Brannon said the people—both students and adults—are what he loves most about his job.

“If you love what you do, you’ll never work a day in your life,” Brannon said. “I have not ‘worked’ in 20 years.”

His motivation to pursue a career in education came from watching his mother, a longtime elementary school teacher.

“I’ve had a lot of mentors throughout my career who have taught me so many things,” he said.

He credits Sardis Middle School Principal Chris Royal as one of those mentors.

“Coach Royal has been a great example of how a principal should take care of people and make intentional decisions to support everyone in the building,” Brannon said.

Over his two decades in education, Brannon said he’s witnessed many changes, especially in technology. He’s seen classrooms shift from overhead projectors to artificial intelligence tools used in daily operations.

The most challenging part of his job, he said, is finding balance.

“I struggle with dedicating time to the tasks I’m passionate about versus managing the necessary responsibilities that may not bring as much joy but are just as important,” he said.

Throughout his career, Brannon said he’s learned that everyone makes mistakes—but what matters is learning from them rather than dwelling on them.

When asked what advice he would give to new teachers, he said:

“Never stop learning.”

Brannon has been married to his wife, Courtney, for 9 years. They have two children: a 6-year-old daughter, Callie, and a 4-year-old son, Ollie.

Being named District 6 Assistant Principal of the Year qualifies Brannon for consideration as the Alabama Assistant Principal of the Year. The statewide winner will serve on the AASSP Board of Directors and will be invited to apply for the National Assistant Principal of the Year Award.