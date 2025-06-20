Community block party

On Saturday, May 31, 2025, the residents from Lincoln Hill, Middle Heights and Glenwood communities got together and had a “Fresh Start” Block Party. The party was held at the intersection of Miller Avenue and Murphy Street. The party consisted of games, food and fellowship. There were at least 60 or more people in attendance. Some of the people that were there traveled from miles away to attend this wonderful celebration. The idea of this event was planned by two young ladies that was born and raised in the Lincoln Hill community — Romae Hardy and Tena Ware. The community has already made plans to make this event an annual celebration.