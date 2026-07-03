‘Continue to live your lives Him’

By Shawn Blackmon

Have you ever stood a child against a wall and marked their height? Every year, another line. Another inch. Another reminder that they’re growing.

No parent expects their child to stay the same size forever. In fact, if a child stopped growing, we wouldn’t celebrate it—we’d become concerned. We’d schedule doctor’s appointments. We’d ask questions. We’d look for the reason growth had stopped. Why? Because healthy things grow.

That raises an important question for all of us. If we expect growth physically, emotionally and mentally, why would we expect anything less spiritually? The Apostle Paul challenged believers with these words: “So then, just as you received Christ Jesus as Lord, continue to live your lives in Him, rooted and built up in Him.” (Colossians 2:6-7)

Notice what Paul says. “Continue.” In other words, don’t stop where you started. Too many Christians treat salvation like the finish line when it’s actually the starting line. God didn’t save us just to get us into heaven someday.

He saved us to transform us today. The goal isn’t simply to know about Jesus. The goal is to become more like Him. That kind of growth doesn’t happen overnight. Trees don’t become strong in a weekend. Buildings aren’t constructed in a day.

Strong faith is developed the same way, one prayer at a time, one act of obedience at a time, one lesson at a time.

We live in a world that loves instant results. We want microwave miracles. But God often prefers slow-cooker transformation. He’s less interested in making you comfortable than He is in making you mature.

Some of you are frustrated because you don’t feel like you’ve arrived yet. Don’t overlook how far God has already brought you. Maybe you’re more patient than you used to be. Maybe you’re quicker to forgive. Maybe your prayers have become more sincere. Maybe your trust has grown deeper. Growth may be slow, but growth is still growth.

Paul closes by saying that rooted believers should be “overflowing with thankfulness.” I love that picture. Healthy roots don’t produce empty lives. They produce overflowing lives. When you’re deeply rooted in Christ, gratitude replaces complaining. Peace replaces panic. Faith replaces fear. Love replaces bitterness.

The deeper your roots grow, the more God’s character begins to overflow into every area of your life. So, this week, don’t ask yourself if you’ve reached perfection. Ask yourself a better question: Am I growing? Am I more patient than I was a year ago? Am I trusting God more than I did before? Am I becoming more like Jesus?

Because healthy things grow. And you weren’t created just to survive. You were made for more.

Prayer

Heavenly Father, thank You for loving me enough not to leave me where I am. Help me stay rooted in You and continue growing every day. When growth feels slow, remind me that You are still at work beneath the surface. Develop in me a faith that is strong, steady, and overflowing with gratitude. Shape my heart until my life reflects the character of Christ in everything I do. In Jesus’ name, Amen.

Walk in grace. Stand in truth. Live blessed.