Coosa Christian advances to Round 3

Coosa Christian Football (11-2) again finds themselves knocking on the door of a state title. Last week, they defeated Tuscaloosa Academy 17-0 to advance to the semi-finals. Standing in the Conquerors’ way is one final test: a trip up to Eagle Field to take on Pisgah.

Pisgah made it here by defeating Southeastern last week by a score of 26-15. Pisgah is also 11-2 on the year, and has achieved this through their consistency on both sides of the ball. Their defense has been staunch more often than not, only allowing an average of 9.2 points per game in region matchups.

Perhaps the biggest advantage for Pisgah is, as one would imagine, their home-field advantage. Coosa Christian is the team to beat in Class 2A, and any potential edge, whether it be mental or physical, could be extremely impactful.

Coosa Christian has been dominant on both sides of the ball this season, and that hasn’t changed in the playoffs up to this point. In the playoffs alone, the Conquerors have only allowed 13 points per game. An added detail is that in the two games they’ve allowed points, the majority of those points have been scored after the game was already safely in hand for Coosa Christian.

It remains to be seen whether or not the Conquerors will be sufficiently challenged in their quest for a Class 2A state title. Pisgah has the playoff pedigree and level of experience, but will they be able to make the plays to pull it off?

The game will kick-off at 7 p.m. from Eagle Field in Pisgah, AL.