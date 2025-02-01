Coosa senior recognized at ASWA football banquet

Photo: Coosa Christian senior Clete O’Bryant (pictured second from left) and his family gather for a photo following the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s Mr. Football banquet on Tuesday, Jan. 28 in Montgomery. Pictured with O’Bryant are dad Mark, sister Catie and mom Mindy. (Submitted photo)
By Chris McCarthy/Publisher
Clete O’Bryant closed out his high school football career with one last addition to his already-crowded trophy shelf.
The Coosa Christian senior was recognized as one of three finalists for the 2024 Class 2A Lineman of the Year finalist at the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s Mr. Football banquet on Tuesday, Jan. 28 in Montgomery.
In nine games this past season at linebacker, O’Bryant finished with 125 tackles, including 25 for a loss, while helping Coosa Christian post a 9-1 record on the field. He recorded his 500th career tackles this past season for 13th on the AHSAA all-time career tackle list. O’Bryant was named to the ASWA first-team Class 2A All-State first team and was selected as the Player of the Yar for the All-Messenger football team.
“It was an honor being there with so many great players,” said O’Bryant. “Playing football for [Coosa Christian] not only helped be become a better player but a better man and a better person. Honestly, I’d don’t know where I’d be without Coosa football and the school. They’ve done so much for me and all the other players.”
O’Bryant, who was also a finalist for the Lineman of the Year award following the 2023 season, is the first player from Etowah County nominated for the Back or Lineman of the Year award since Gaston’s Demont Buice in 2009.
“Clete’s like another coach on the field,” said Mark O’Bryant, Clete’s dad and Coosa Christian head football coach. “He understands what we’re doing on both offense and defense as well as our coaches do. As far as leadership goes, Clete doesn’t like to be too vocal and kind of does his own thing. But if he doesn’t like the way one of the other kids is playing, he’ll get his point across.”
Saraland quarterback K.J. Lacey was named the 2024 Mr. Football winner. Despite missing two games due to injury, he completed 62 percent of his passes in 2024 for 3,042 yards and 40 touchdowns in leading the Spartans to a third straight Class 6A championship game.
Joining Lacy on the ASWA Super All-State team, which features the state’s top 12 players regardless of school’s classification, were Alvin Henderson of Elba, Landon Duckworth and E.J. Crowell of Jackson, Na’eem Offord and Jourdin Crawford of Parker, Anquon Fegans and Trent Seaborn of Thompson, Tae Diamond of Cherokee County, Cam Phinizee of Russellville, Preston Lancaster of Tuscaloosa Academy and Gunner Rivers of St. Michael Catholic.
ASWA Back of the Year winners were Anquon Fegans of Thompson in Class 7A, K.J. Lacey of Saraland in 6A, Cam Phinizee of Russellville in Class 5A, Landon Duckworth of Jackson in Class 4A, Kadyn Mitchell of Houston Academy in Class 3A, Preston Lancaster of Tuscaloosa Academy in Class 2A and Alvin Henderson of Elba in Class 1A.
ASWA Linemen of the Year winners were Jared Smith of Thompson in Class 7A, Jourdin Crawford of Parker in Class 6A, Jabarrius Garror of Vigor in Class 5A, Tae Diamond of Cherokee County in Class 4A, Tucker Wilks of Fyffe in Class 3A, J.J. Faulk of Highland Home in Class 2A and Hayes Farrell of Donoho in Class 1A.
Previously named Coaches of the Year were Chip English of Hoover in Class 7A, Tim Vakakes of Spain Park in Class 6A, Kirk Johnson of Catholic-Montgomery in Class 5A, Drew Phillips of West Morgan in Class 4A, Darrell Higgins of Mars Hill Bible in Class 3A, Caleb Simmons of Winston County in Class 2A and Shenan Motley of Wadley in Class 1A.