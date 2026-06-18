Councilman Wilson seeks re-election

After helping transform vacant properties into thriving developments, preserving some of Gadsden’s most treasured historic landmarks, and delivering long-overdue infrastructure improvements throughout District 5, Gadsden City Councilman Jason Wilson announced that he is seeking re-election to continue the work of building a stronger future for the community he calls home.

Over the past four years, District 5 has seen meaningful progress—from new businesses opening their doors and historic buildings finding new purpose, to safer streets, improved walkability, expanded housing opportunities, and major investments in public infrastructure. Wilson said his decision to seek another term is rooted in a commitment to finish the projects already underway and continue delivering practical results that improve the daily lives of District 5 residents.

“I’ve never believed this job was about making promises; it’s about producing results,” Wilson said. “Whether it’s revitalizing forgotten properties, improving our neighborhoods, or investing in the infrastructure our families depend on, I’ve focused on getting things done. We’ve accomplished a lot together, but there is still more work ahead, and I’m asking the people of District 5 for the opportunity to keep moving our community forward.”

Wilson’s approach to public service has centered on finding opportunities where others saw obstacles. Through strategic public-private partnerships, he helped save the historic Coca-Cola property and bring it back to life, paving the way for eight new businesses to relocate to District 5. He also played a key role in preserving the historic Gadsden High School property, ensuring that an important piece of the city’s heritage would remain an asset to the community as plans for future redevelopment move forward.

Recognizing that quality of life extends beyond major projects, Wilson championed a long-term effort to make District 5 more connected and accessible. Today, every street in the district is linked by sidewalks stretching from South Gadsden to Broad Street, creating safer routes for children, families, and seniors. Sidewalk improvements have also connected residents to everyday destinations, including grocery stores, the post office, apartment buildings, banks, churches, and other community gathering places.

District 5 residents have also benefited from improvements designed to meet both current and future needs. A new cell phone tower in South Gadsden has strengthened connectivity and communication, while the construction of the new Banks Park Fire Station has enhanced emergency response capabilities and public safety throughout the area.

Wilson has worked to preserve the district’s character while addressing critical housing needs. Through collaborative efforts, the historic Holy Comforter building was saved from uncertainty and transformed into more than 100 affordable apartments, creating new opportunities for families and individuals while preserving a landmark that holds deep meaning for many in the community.

He has also taken a firm stance against blight and neighborhood decline by targeting nuisance properties and working to remove abandoned structures that had become safety hazards and eyesores. Wilson believes every neighborhood deserves to be clean, safe, and a source of pride for the people who call it home.

Infrastructure improvements have remained a cornerstone of his service. Under Wilson’s leadership, District 5 has seen the rebuilding of South 11th Street, replacement of the Hickory Street Bridge, expansion of Black Creek Parkway, and the addition of a turn lane at Gadsden City High School to improve traffic flow and student safety. Improvements have also been completed on Cansler Avenue, Walnut Avenue, South 6th Street, Randall Street, Chestnut Street, and Cherry Street, along with paving projects throughout the district.

“Progress isn’t measured by headlines—it’s measured by whether people can see and feel the difference in their daily lives,” Wilson said. “It’s the safer road your family travels, the historic building brought back to life, the sidewalk that helps a child get home safely, and the investment that creates new opportunity. That’s the work I’ve been proud to do, and it’s the work I intend to continue.”

As he seeks another term, Wilson said he remains focused on protecting District 5’s unique identity while embracing opportunities that move the community forward.

“District 5 has incredible people, rich history, and unlimited potential,” Wilson said. “The progress we’ve made together proves what is possible when we choose action over excuses and solutions over politics. I respectfully ask for your vote, your support, and the opportunity to continue serving the community that means so much to me.”