Country star Clint Black to perform at The AMP in Gadsden

By Kaitlin Hoskins, News Editor

Grammy-winning country artist Clint Black will bring decades of hits to Gadsden this summer as part of the WinSouth Credit Union Concert Series at The AMP.

Black is scheduled to perform Thursday, June 25 on the Mountain Dew Stage at The AMP. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m., with the show beginning at 7 p.m.

Black first gained national attention with his 1989 debut album Killin’ Time, which produced a string of No. 1 singles and established him as one of the genre’s defining voices of the era. Over the course of his career, he has released more than a dozen albums and charted more than 30 singles on the Billboard country charts, including 13 that reached No. 1.

Among his best-known songs are “A Better Man,” “Killin’ Time,” “A Good Run of Bad Luck” and “Nothin’ but the Taillights.”

Black, a CMA, ACM, AMA and Grammy Award winner, is known for writing or co-writing much of his material, often blending traditional country sounds with strong lyrical storytelling. His work helped shape the sound of country music throughout the 1990s, and he has continued recording and touring into recent years.

In addition to his music career, Black has appeared in film and television roles, including the 1994 movie Maverick and various TV appearances.

The Gadsden performance, part of his “Back on the Blacktop Tour,” will feature a mix of classic hits and fan favorites.

“With one of the most recognizable voices in country music, Clint Black delivers a live show packed with hits and the kind of storytelling that made ’90s country unforgettable,” promotional materials state.

The event will include food trucks and beverages available at the Bud Light Music Bar.

Tickets are available online through EventHub.