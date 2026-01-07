County schools spread cheer through initiatives

By Karla McArthur, Correspondent

School systems throughout Etowah County have remained active during the holiday season, launching initiatives and programs that strengthen community connections while supporting local families and encouraging countywide growth.

Etowah County Schools recently expressed appreciation to Hokes Bluff Piggly Wiggly for donating food through neighborhood bridges to a resident in need. District leaders thanked store owner Greg Beaird for his continued commitment to serving the community. “When you’re doing your Christmas dinner shopping, say thank you to Greg Beaird,” the district shared in its message of gratitude.

Students served by the Etowah County Board of Education Learning Center also enjoyed an Exceptional Christmas Party at The Venue. The celebration featured holiday-themed activities, a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, and appearances by costumed characters, creating a festive and memorable experience for students and families.

The event was made possible through the generosity of several community sponsors. A special thank-you was extended to Family Savings Credit Union, along with Ellis Entertainment, Children’s Rehab Services, Coosa Behavioral Services, Kulture City, The Venue, Southside High School Ambassadors, ECBOE Learning Center faculty and staff, and Alabama Pediatric Therapy Services.

Additional holiday giving came from Modern Woodmen “elves” Morgan Alford Lavender and Sarah Hughston Cherry, who doubled donations up to $1,250 to help provide essential items for students and families in need.

In Gadsden City Schools, the Board of Education approved the purchase of new school buses. District 5 representative and board Vice President Mark Dayton said the investment will provide safer transportation for students while also creating jobs and generating local tax revenue.

Westbrook Christian School also demonstrated the spirit of giving, with students and staff collecting nearly 5,000 cans for the Etowah County Food Drive. The school earned the top overall spot in the county for donations. All contributions benefited the Etowah County Food Bank, helping families across the area. School administrators thanked students, families and staff for making the annual initiative a success.

Together, these efforts highlight how schools across Etowah County continue to serve as hubs of compassion, collaboration and community pride, ensuring the holiday season brings not only celebration but meaningful support to those who need it most.