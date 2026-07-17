Curtis Fail announces bid for Gadsden City Council District 5

Curtis Fail has announced his candidacy for the Gadsden City Council District 5 seat, saying he wants to see continued improvements throughout the district, particularly in the Flatwoods community.

Fail said he believes District 5 is divided into two distinct sections: what he described as the “richer part” and the “poorer part,” known as the Flatwoods, where he resides.

Fail referenced comments he said current District 5 Councilman Jason Wilson made during the most recent City Council meeting about wanting District 5 to remain the way it is. Fail said he disagrees with that position.

“I strongly disagree with this,” Fail said. “When Mayor Ford was elected, he said he was shocked with the condition of the Flatwoods area.”

According to Fail, the Flatwoods community has declined since Republic Steel and Goodyear ceased operating at full capacity. He said the loss of those employers led many residents to move to other parts of the city or out of town.

“When Republic Steel and Goodyear were working full force, there were employees paying taxes and more people could keep their properties in good condition,” Fail said. “Now they’re gone. A lot of them moved to other parts of the city or out of town.”

Fail praised Mayor Craig Ford’s efforts to improve District 5, pointing to the recent paving of Broadway and Marshall streets as examples.

“I personally think they did a great job on these roads,” Fail said. “I see these improvements as change in the right direction.”

Fail said residents of the Flatwoods community need continued investment and improvements.

“We need these changes to improve our area,” he said. “I will help the mayor and the council achieve these changes.”

Fail also said the area surrounding Gadsden City High School lacks restaurants where teams and their supporters can gather before and after games. He added that attracting new industry to the former Republic Steel property should be a priority for the district.

“Until this happens, we need to upgrade roads, housing and businesses in this area,” Fail said.