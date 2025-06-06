Delta Kappa Gamma gives local student a college grant

The Beta Omicron Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma sponsored the 8th Annual Red Rose Mah Jong Tournament on April 8, 2025, at the Gadsden Country Club. Profits from the tournament and donations were used to award a grant-in-aid to a local high school senior who plans to major in education.

Sixty Mah Jong players from three states — Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi — participated in the tournament. They could choose to play American (single) or Royale Mah Jong. In addition to prize money awarded to the top three places in each group, door prizes were given out during lunch. A variety of high-quality items were also raffled.

Delta Kappa Gamma members, including active and retired teachers, support early-career educator by mentoring as well as providing classroom assistance. Supporting service projects, such as donating supplies to teachers, donating books to local libraries and donating to local food bands, are all monthly goals of the Etowah County Delta Kappa Gamma chapter.

Delta Kappa Gamma committee members include Donna Spragins (chairperson), Susan Davidson, Barbara Russell, Susan Copeland, Jane Reynolds, Gail Spotnitz, Diana Rampey, Mary Fielder, Patti Shields and Hope Pearson.

The 2025 grant-in-aid recipient is Abigail Melton. The $5,000 grant is offered to Etowah County female seniors who plan to major in education.

Melton is an active member of Gaston High School and her community. She served as class president, president of Beta Club, a member of FBLA, a member of the band and dance line, a member of the volleyball team, a tutor and peer helper, a member of Big Brothers Big Sisters and has maintained a 4.2 GPA.

Melton has also completed four dual enrollment classes, meaning she already has four college credits.

Her teachers describe her as a dedicated, hardworking student, who consistently demonstrates reliability, respect and a strong work ethic. They say she is a role model for her peers, a student with exceptional academic performance and she is an admired leader who has an impactful presence in her classes.

In her application essay, Melton quotes Nicholas A. Ferroni, a revered high school teacher who mentors his students with personal commitment. She points out that Ferroni says: “Students who are loved at home come to school to learn. Students who aren’t… come to school to be loved.” As the daughter of a principal and a member of a family who took in foster children, Melton has seen this firsthand.

Melton says she wants to become a teacher in order to provide that love and stability for students that may not have it at home. She praises her elementary school teachers who made her education “magical.” She wants to pass on that magic to her own future students.