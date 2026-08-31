DGI earns three Main Street Alabama Awards

Downtown Gadsden, Inc. received three Awards of Excellence during the Main Street Alabama Conference in Enterprise, recognizing several projects and partnerships that have contributed to the revitalization of downtown.

Downtown Gadsden was recognized with the Enduring Alliance Award for Exchange Bank of Alabama’s partnership with the organization, the Public/Private Partnership Award for the revitalization of The Green Room at the historic Pitman Theatre and the Historical Rehabilitation Award for the Hardin Building Restoration Project.

The awards recognize communities and projects that reflect the goals of Main Street Alabama, which focuses on revitalizing downtown districts while preserving their history and character.

In addition to the three awards, Ray Wetzel, director of the Gadsden Museum of Art, was selected as Downtown Gadsden’s Main Street Hero. The recognition honors an individual, business or organization that has made an outstanding contribution to its local Main Street program.

Wetzel said his involvement comes down to a willingness to help wherever he is needed.

“Nothing great happens on its own. It takes hard work and real commitment to this city,” Wetzel said. “That means showing up, wherever and whenever it’s needed, to get things done.”

Main Street Alabama recognized 36 designated communities and 34 network communities during the conference. The organization promotes public-private partnerships and community involvement as a way to encourage investment, tourism and economic growth while maintaining the history and character of Alabama’s downtown districts.