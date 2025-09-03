Dolly Parton Imagination Library expands to foster children

The Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR) in partnership with the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education (ADECE) is excited to announce the expansion of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library program to Alabama foster children.

Starting in August, every child in foster care ages 0-5 will be automatically enrolled by DHR to receive a FREE high quality, age-appropriate book in the mail each month from the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. Children roll off the program following their 5th birthday.

“Every child in Alabama deserves a strong start, and that foundation begins with reading,” said Governor Kay Ivey. “By putting a new book in the hands of our youngest Alabamians each month, we are planting the seeds for a lifetime of learning and success. I am proud that our state is leading the way in expanding the Imagination Library and am grateful to our Department of Human Resources and the Department of Early Childhood Education for their steadfast commitment to helping every child turn the page toward a brighter future.”

In 2023, Governor Ivey announced the statewide expansion of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library for all Alabama children ages 0-5, with registration from a parent or guardian. Now, DHR will handle registration for each foster children at no cost to foster parents.

“In the life of a foster child, circumstances are ever-changing, and these monthly books will be something these children will look forward to every month,” said Alabama DHR Commissioner Nancy Buckner. “Gifting these books will be one way we work to ensure success in their life later down the road.”

The book-gifting program is dedicated to inspiring a love of reading and success in early education and development. Currently, 1 in 7 children under the age of 5 in the United States receives Imagination Library books.

“Alabama DHR thanks Governor Ivey for her strong leadership and supporting the education of all of Alabama’s children,” Buckner said. “I would also like to thank ADECE and their commitment to strong educational foundations and for being a partner in this initiative to help grow the love of reading for foster children.”

Letters will be sent to foster parents caring for a child in the stated age range.