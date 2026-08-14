Don’t lose focus

Some distractions are obvious. Work demands more of us than ever. Family responsibilities never seem to end. Politics dominates the news. Wars rage around the world. Inflation stretches our budgets, and tragedy can make us wonder what this world is coming to. But some of the most dangerous distractions never make the headlines. They happen inside of us.

Worry. Fear. Regret. Failure. Unanswered prayers. The situations that wake us up at two o’clock in the morning and refuse to let our minds rest. Everything is competing for our attention. And whatever captures our attention will eventually influence our faith. Life has a way of making us stare at the storm instead of the Savior.

That is why this week’s message is simple: You cannot walk toward Jesus while staring at your storm.

Matthew 14 tells us that the disciples were caught in a storm on the Sea of Galilee. The wind was against them. The waves battered the boat. Then, in the middle of everything they feared, Jesus came walking toward them on the water. Peter said, “Lord, if it is you, command me to come to you on the water.” Jesus gave him one word: “Come.”

Jesus didn’t tell Peter to understand the storm. He didn’t tell him to trust the water. He certainly didn’t tell Peter to believe in himself. He simply told him to come. Peter’s faith was never in the water. His faith was in the Word.

That’s important because we sometimes think faith means believing our circumstances are about to improve. But real faith says, “Even if my circumstances don’t change, I still trust the One who called me.” Peter stepped out. Think about the courage that is required. The wind was still howling. The waves were still crashing. Everything around him was screaming, “Stay in the boat!”

Yet Peter moved. Eleven disciples witnessed the miracle. Only one experienced it. Why? Because faith requires movement.

There comes a moment when you have to stop watching everybody else and respond to what God is telling you to do. Sometimes He calls you to serve when nobody else volunteers. Sometimes He calls you to forgive when nobody else understands. Sometimes He calls you to take a step nobody else is willing to take.

The fact that everybody else stayed in the boat did not excuse Peter from answering Jesus. But then something happened. Peter looked away. Scripture says that when Peter “saw the wind,” he became afraid and began to sink. Here’s what we often miss: the storm didn’t suddenly get worse. Peter’s focus changed. The wind was already blowing when he stepped out. The waves were already crashing when he started walking. The storm had been there the entire time. What changed was what Peter was looking at.

And aren’t we just like Peter? We start out trusting God, and then we see the doctor’s report. We check the bank account. We hear the criticism. We experience the loss. We remember the failure. Nothing changed about Jesus.

Our focus changed. Sometimes the greatest threat to our faith isn’t the storm around us. It’s the attention we give to it. But this is where the story gets beautiful. Peter cried out, “Lord, save me!” The Bible says Jesus immediately reached out His hand and caught him. Not eventually. Not after Peter got himself together. Not after Peter promised to never doubt again. Immediately. Before the correction came, the rescue came. Before the lesson came, grace came. Jesus saved Peter first and taught him afterward.

Somebody needs that reminder today. Maybe you’ve lost focus. Maybe you’ve worried when you should have trusted. Maybe fear has gotten the best of you. Maybe you’ve started sinking in something you thought you were strong enough to handle. That does not mean Jesus has abandoned you.

The same hand that reached for Peter is still reaching for you. So ask yourself: Where has my focus shifted? What storm have I allowed to become bigger than my Savior? Maybe it’s financial pressure. Maybe it’s your family. Maybe it’s your health. Maybe it’s something from your past that you still haven’t forgiven yourself for. The storm may be real. The waves may be high. The wind may be loud. But Jesus is greater. And when you feel yourself sinking, you don’t need an impressive prayer. Peter only needed three words: “Lord, save me.”

That was enough. This week, when anxiety rises and circumstances begin demanding your attention, don’t give the storm more attention than you give your Savior.

Pray. Refocus. Keep moving toward Jesus. Because the goal isn’t pretending the storm doesn’t exist. The goal is remembering who is standing above it. The One who called Peter out of the boat is the same One calling you forward today. So don’t lose focus. Keep your eyes on Jesus.

Let’s Pray

Father, there are moments when the storms around us become so loud that we lose sight of You. Forgive us for allowing fear, worry, regret, and circumstances to consume our attention. When our focus shifts, turn our eyes back toward Jesus. Give us the courage to step when You say come, the faith to trust You when we don’t understand, and the humility to cry out when we begin to sink. Thank You that Your grace reaches us before we can rescue ourselves. No matter how hard the wind blows or how high the waves rise, help us remember that You are greater than our storm. In Jesus’ name, Amen.

Walk in grace. Stand in truth. Live blessed.