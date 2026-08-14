The Salvation Army of Gadsden welcomes new corps officers, Lieutenants Daniel and Amanda Jones

The Salvation Army of Gadsden welcomes Lieutenants Daniel and Amanda Jones as its new officers, and the community is invited to meet them at a come-and-go reception on Wednesday, August 26, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at 120 N. 11th Street in Gadsden.

The event will feature food, fellowship, and conversation, giving donors, partners, and neighbors a chance to meet the Lieutenants and share their perspectives on the community’s needs.

“I am so grateful for the opportunity to serve the people of Etowah County and continue the mission of The Salvation Army in this community,” said Lieutenant Amanda Jones. “I look forward to listening, learning, and serving alongside our donors, community partners, staff, and volunteers as we work together to share hope and meet needs in Christ’s name.”

Salvation Army officers are periodically transferred to different appointments as part of their ministry service. Lieutenants Daniel and Amanda Jones were commissioned as Salvation Army officers in June of 2023 and were appointed to Gadsden, Alabama, in June of 2026. They come to Alabama by way of Winter Haven, Florida, where they served for three years. Lieutenants Jones look forward to building relationships throughout Gadsden, sharing the love of Christ, and working alongside the community to help neighbors find hope and stability.

For more information on the event or about the programs and services The Salvation Army of Gadsden provides, please call (256) 546-4673 or visit salvationarmyusa.org/al/gadsden/n-11th-st-corps/.

Submitted by The Salvation Army.