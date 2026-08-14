Horn announces candidacy for Gadsden City Council District 7

Singn C. Horn has announced a bid for Gadsden City Council District 7, emphasizing economic development, infrastructure, recreation and greater representation for residents throughout the district.

Running under the theme “Let’s Grow Gadsden Together,” Horn said priorities include economic and community development, improved infrastructure, expanded use of parks and recreation areas for youth, government transparency and increased council visibility in the community.

Horn said the decision to seek office again was driven in part by concerns about representation in District 7A and the Mill Village community.

“District 7 — especially 7A and the Mill Village community — needs a voice and someone who will represent everyone, not just certain areas,” Horn said. “I want to remind the people of 7A that they are not forgotten.”

Horn identified homelessness, crime, stray animals, abandoned properties, litter and property maintenance among concerns facing the Mill Village area.

“We can do better, and I have a plan to restore pride, improve safety and beautify our neighborhood so it reflects the true potential of our city,” Horn said.

A Gadsden native and 1987 graduate of Gadsden High School, Horn attended Litchfield from 1983-85 and now lives in the Mill Village area of District 7A. Horn also served 25 years in the military and cited that experience as influential in an approach to public service.

“During my military service — and now as a veteran — I learned that teamwork and community involvement get the job done,” Horn said.

Economic development is another focus of the campaign. Horn said Noccalula Falls could serve as a centerpiece for additional tourism and small-business growth and pledged to advocate for commercial development in District 7 while supporting broader development efforts across the city.

Horn also pointed to planned youth sports, recreation and water facilities, saying city leaders must ensure the facilities are properly used, maintained and funded while benefiting families throughout the community.

If elected, Horn said regular in-person meetings with residents would be held to provide greater accessibility and accountability.

“It is time to stop showing up only during election season,” Horn said. “We must address concerns year-round, not just every fourth year when votes are needed.”

Horn said the campaign will focus on bringing residents of different generations into the civic process and ensuring residents who feel overlooked have a voice in city government.

“Our true potential is still ahead of us,” Horn said. “Now is the time for the voices of the unheard to be recognized.”