Eagles, Jackets, Titans advance to JSU

Photo: Hokes Bluff’s Drew McCarver (2) blocks a shot attempt by Cherokee County’s Keyshawn Woods during the Eagles’ 53-38 victory in the Class 4A subregional playoffs on Saturday, Feb. 8 at HBHS. (Courtesy of Alex Chaney)

By Chris McCarthy/Publisher

Hokes Bluff defeated Cherokee County, 53-38, in the Class 4A subregional playoffs on Saturday, Feb. 8 at HBHS.

The Eagles advanced to the Northeast Regional Tournament, where they will face Madison Academy in a semifinal game on Thursday, Feb. 13 at 1:30 p.m. at Jacksonville State University. The regional championship is set for Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 2:15 p.m.

Against Cherokee County, Hokes Bluff led 13-8 after one period, 29-20 at halftime and 51-30 after three quarters.

Bryce Whitaker paced Hokes Bluff with 19 points, followed by Logan Carr with 14, Anderson Morgan and Noah Johnson with eight each and Drew McCarver with five. Carr and Johnson each pulled down five rebounds, while Anderson and McCarver both grabbed four. Anderson and Johnson distributed eight and five assists, respectively.

Sparked by a 25-point performance from Wade Segrest, Glencoe posted a 69-41 victory over Saks in the Class 3A subregionals on Saturday, Feb. 8 at GHS.

The Yellow Jackets face Fyffe in the Northeast Regional Tournament semifinals on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 1:30 p.m. at Jacksonville State. The regional championship game is set for Tuesday, Feb. 18.

Also for Glencoe against Saks, Jayden Patton and Grant Smith each scored 10 points, followed by Garrett Morgan with eight and Jalen Hunter with seven.

Gadsden City edged Shades Valley, 65-62 in the Class 6A subregional playoffs on Saturday, Feb. 8 at GCHS.

The Titans (20-11) face Huffman in the Northeast Regional Tournament semifinals on Monday, Feb. 17 at 12 p.m. at Jacksonville State. The regional championship is set for Thursday, Feb. 20 at 2:15 p.m. On other area subregional games, Gaston lost to Pisgah, 70-62.