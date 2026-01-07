ECBOE and GCS honor educators, staff for 2025-26

By Karla McArthur, Correspondent

Etowah County and Gadsden City School Systems recently recognized several outstanding educators and staff members for their dedication, leadership and service during the 2025-26 school year.

Katrina Powers was named Etowah County Schools Secondary Teacher of the Year. Powers is a science teacher at Southside High School, where she is known for inspiring students through curiosity, critical thinking and a strong enthusiasm for learning. Colleagues say her commitment to excellence and passion for science extend beyond the classroom, leaving a lasting impact on students and the school community.

Also recognized was Brittany Rains, a Pre-K3 teacher at Highland Elementary School, who was honored for her work with the district’s youngest learners. Through her patience, passion and dedication, Rains has helped build a strong educational foundation for her students while supporting families and fostering a positive learning environment.

Michael Wynn was named Etowah County Schools School Resource Officer of the Year. Wynn was recognized for his dedication, leadership and ongoing commitment to maintaining safe and supportive school campuses throughout the district.

Jeff Lacks earned the title of Etowah County Schools Support Personnel of the Year. Lacks serves as custodian at Carlisle Elementary School, where his reliability, strong work ethic and willingness to help others contribute to a clean, safe and welcoming environment for students and staff. School leaders noted that Lacks consistently goes above and beyond in his role, making a meaningful difference each day.

In addition to the countywide recognitions, the Gadsden City School System announced its 2025-26 Teachers of the Year. Kristen Phillips, kindergarten teacher at Floyd Elementary School and English teacher Emily Day of Gadsden City High School were selected for their instructional excellence and commitment to student success.

District officials congratulated all honorees, noting that their dedication and service play a vital role in strengthening schools and supporting student achievement across the community.