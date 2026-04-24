ECDWC honors two local women at annual cake auction

By Lindsey Frazier, Features Editor

The Etowah County Democratic Women’s Club honored Marcia Kendrick and Jane Watkins, two women whose lives reflect decades of service, resilience and advocacy at the annual cake auction on Tuesday.

Marcia Kendrick, a board member of ECDWC, graduated from Cherokee County High School before studying at the University of Alabama in Montgomery, Jacksonville State University and Birmingham Easonian Baptist Bible College. She held leadership roles across several organizations, including serving as Missionary President at Mount Zion Baptist Church and as President of the local chapter of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference.

Kendrick faced many hardships throughout her life. She was “a sickly child” growing up, survived a house fire, lost two loving husbands and raised four children on her own, according to Karen Owen, fundraising officer of ECDWC.

“She has not only built an education, but a foundation of faith, service and purpose,” Owen said. “And that purpose has been clear throughout her life to serve others.”

Owen added that Kendrick has worked with children’s trust funds and led summer enrichment programs. She has a heart for children who need someone to believe in them and is committed to helping them navigate the world around them by giving them a strong start they need.

When asked how the community can be more involved and help her in her mission, she said there are many ways to do so.

“My goodness, there’s so much we could do,” Kendrick said. “I think we need to be more involved with our public schools. You all sit down in our public schools, especially elementary and middle school, with our children, because there are so many of them who get passed on, yet they don’t know how to read… I believe if they can read, they can move forward very fast.”

The second honoree, Watkins, graduated from Gadsden High School before attending Jacksonville State University, where she earned a Bachelor of Education and a Master of Science in Biology.

Watkins’ father passed away in his early 60s, which led to a seven-year battle with anorexia as she sought to regain control of her life. Watkins also lost two students to the same illness. After 29 years in the Etowah County school system, she chose to retire to focus on healing.

“Jane made a decision not to just recover but to transform,” Owen said. “She began a new path, one focused on healing the whole person, body, mind and spirit… She rebuilt her life with purpose and passion.”

Watkins began her speech by asking the crowd to take a deep breath.

“I can only leave you with a few helpful hints that have helped me,” Watkins said. “Number one, hold on to your beliefs. Number two, open your mind, you might be surprised. Number three, move from your intention, always. And fourthly, let your activism be an inner peace, rather than an external chaos.”

Both women credit their mothers and grandmothers with giving them a strong foundation for life.

After the recognition, the cake auction and silent auction began.

Attendees submitted homemade cakes for the auction to raise money for the organization. A crowd-favorite old-fashioned pound cake made with real butter drew the highest bid at $400, according to Harolyn Morris, ECDWC chair.

The Etowah County Democratic Women’s Club is a group of like-minded women who embrace the principle of “Love Your Neighbor” and promote equality, fairness, and compassion, according to their website.

Beyond honoring community leaders, the group is currently focused on raising awareness of changes to voting laws and polling locations before the primary election. The primary will be held on Tuesday, May 19, and the registration deadline is Monday, May 4.

Registration, ballot status, and polling location information can be found on the Alabama Secretary of State website at myinfo.alabamavotes.gov/voterview.

Morris said the primary is very important because it determines who will appear on the November ballot and shapes the direction of upcoming elections.