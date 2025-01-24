Etowah boys, Hokes Bluff girls close in on area titles

Photo courtesy of Alex Chaney

Boys

Despite. 31-point effort from Grant Smith, Glencoe fell to Class 3A Area 12 rival Piedmont, 72-68, on Wednesday, Jan. 22. Garrett Morgan added 17 points for the Yellow Jackets (18-5), while Jayden Patton chipped in 11.

Etowah clinched a share of the Class 4A Area 11 title with a 67-45 victory over Hokes Bluff on Tuesday, Jan. 21. Jameson Scissum (No. 2 in photo) and Lamont Richardson both posted a double-double for the Blue Devils, with the former finishing with 21 points and 10 rebounds and the latter contributing 12 points and 11 boards. Richardson also had six assists and four steals. Jacob Turner shot 4-for-7 from the 3-point line on the wa y to 14 points, while Peyton Morrison added 11 points and five rebounds. Bryce Whitaker (No. 20 in photo) paced the Eagles with 25 points, while Anderson Morgan finished with five points, six rebounds and six assists.

Kylen Johnson scored 17 points and D.J. Mackey netted 15 in Coosa Christian’s 68-37 victory over West End on Monday, Jan. 20 in Gadsden. Jaylen Jones added 10 points for the Conquerors (15-5), followed by J’Alan Terry with nine and Jaxon Peek and Eli Motes with six each.

Coosa Christian sets a new single-game scoring record in an 84-66 win over Donoho, 84-66, on Friday, Jan, 17 in Anniston. Kylen Johnson scored 42 points for the Conquerors, followed by Eli Motes and Grayson Malone with 11 each, J’Alan Terry with nine and Jaxon Peek with eight.

Oneonta edged Westbrook Christian, 42-40, on Saturday, Jan. 18 in Rainbow City. For the Warriors (9-9, 3-2), Case Burton had 14 points and eight rebounds, Gavin Slocum had 10 points and four rebounds and Titus Jones had seven points, five steals and three rebounds.

Westbrook Christian lost to Class 3A Area 12 rival Piedmont, 62-49, on Friday, Jan. 17. For the Warriors, Titus Jones finished with 17 points and four rebounds, Bo Kilgo contributed eight points and six rebounds, Brady Carden added six points, four rebounds and three assists and Beckham Hammontree chipped in five points and seven rebounds.

Coosa Christian improved to 13-5 on the season with a 66-59 win over Victory Christian on Thursday, Jan. 16 in Gadsden. Kylen Johnson paced the Conquerors with 20 points, followed by J’Alan Terry with 13 and D.J. Mackey with 12 points.

Girls

Madison Tinker finished with 15 points, four steals and six deflections in Gadsden City’s 45-30 victory over Pell City on Wednesday, Jan. 22 at GCHS. Raina Underwood scored eight points for the Lady Titans (10-14), while Destiny Whiteside, A’Miyah Graves and Naomi Wise each added six. Wise and Graves had five steals and five rebounds, respectively.

Hokes Bluff cliched a share of the Class 4A, Area 11 title with a 49-33 victory over Etowah on Tuesday, Jan. 21 at HBHS. For the Lady Eagles, Hayeln Marbut finished with 18 points, five steals, five deflections and four rebounds. Addison Simmons added eight points and four rebounds, while Mary Davenport, Pressley Wall and Mazely Ball each chipped six points. Alyssa Rudolph and Aubrey Thompson each scored six points for the Lady Blue Devils, followed by Jalaiah McGhee and Zi’yah Lawler with five each. Cali Wadley grabbed five rebounds, while Maggy Bennett contributed four assists and four rebounds.

Gadsden City lost to Fort Payne, 40-33, in Class 6A Area 14 action on Friday, Jan. 17 at Fort Payne. For the Lady Titans, Naomi Wise had 15 points, 17 rebounds and four steals, while Madison Tinker had 10 points, five rebounds and four steals.

Gadsden City fell to Class 1A No. 1 Spring Garden, 75-49, on Monday, Jan. 13 at GCHS. For the Lady Titans, Destiny Whiteside shot 57 percent (4-for-7) from the 3-point line on the way to 16 points. Naomi Wise finished with a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds, while Madison Tinker had 10 points and five deflections. A’Miyah Graves added six points, while Aaliyah Richard grabbed six rebounds.