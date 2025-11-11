Etowah County announces 2025–26 teachers of the year

Etowah County Schools has announced its 2025–26 Teachers of the Year, recognizing outstanding educators across the district for their dedication to students and excellence in the classroom.
Teachers of the Year are selected by votes from faculty and staff at each school. Honorees are celebrated at the district’s annual Teacher of the Year luncheon.
Finalists from both elementary and secondary levels will be chosen. From those finalists, one countywide Teacher of the Year from each level will be named.
The 2025–26 Etowah County Schools Teachers of the Year are:
Carlisle Elementary School: Mallorie Belyeu
Duck Springs Elementary School: Samantha Turk
Gaston Elementary School: Rachel Pruitt
Gaston High School: Rebekah Hammock
Glencoe Elementary School: Autumn Hamm
Glencoe Middle School: Marcus Blake Champion
Glencoe High School: Anna Chambless
Highland Elementary School: Brittany Rains
Hokes Bluff Elementary School: Sonya Teague
Hokes Bluff Middle School: Nicki Busch
Hokes Bluff High School: Jill Boatwright
Ivalee Elementary School: Katie Ortiz
John S. Jones Elementary School: Darcy Kate Bishop
Rainbow Middle School: Amy T. Barron
Sardis Middle School: Lindsey Spivey
Sardis High School: Zach Wallace
Southside Elementary School: Kim Lankford
Southside High School: Katrina Powers
West End Elementary School: Angela Huff
West End High School: Allison Feazell
Whitesboro Elementary School: Hannah Bolding
Etowah County Career Technical Center: Karen Patterson Cothran
Etowah County Itinerant Teacher: Lynette Riggan
The district will announce its overall Elementary and Secondary Teachers of the Year later this school year.