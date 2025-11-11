Etowah County announces 2025–26 teachers of the year

Etowah County Schools has announced its 2025–26 Teachers of the Year, recognizing outstanding educators across the district for their dedication to students and excellence in the classroom.

Teachers of the Year are selected by votes from faculty and staff at each school. Honorees are celebrated at the district’s annual Teacher of the Year luncheon.

Finalists from both elementary and secondary levels will be chosen. From those finalists, one countywide Teacher of the Year from each level will be named.

The 2025–26 Etowah County Schools Teachers of the Year are:

Carlisle Elementary School: Mallorie Belyeu

Duck Springs Elementary School: Samantha Turk

Gaston Elementary School: Rachel Pruitt

Gaston High School: Rebekah Hammock

Glencoe Elementary School: Autumn Hamm

Glencoe Middle School: Marcus Blake Champion

Glencoe High School: Anna Chambless

Highland Elementary School: Brittany Rains

Hokes Bluff Elementary School: Sonya Teague

Hokes Bluff Middle School: Nicki Busch

Hokes Bluff High School: Jill Boatwright

Ivalee Elementary School: Katie Ortiz

John S. Jones Elementary School: Darcy Kate Bishop

Rainbow Middle School: Amy T. Barron

Sardis Middle School: Lindsey Spivey

Sardis High School: Zach Wallace

Southside Elementary School: Kim Lankford

Southside High School: Katrina Powers

West End Elementary School: Angela Huff

West End High School: Allison Feazell

Whitesboro Elementary School: Hannah Bolding

Etowah County Career Technical Center: Karen Patterson Cothran

Etowah County Itinerant Teacher: Lynette Riggan

The district will announce its overall Elementary and Secondary Teachers of the Year later this school year.